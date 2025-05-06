Big Blow for Gujarat Titans; Key Overseas Star Could miss IPL 2025 Playoffs

GT are in a strong position to secure a playoffs spot

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are in a strong position to secure a playoffs spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). However, they could be without the services of a key overseas star as they head into the business end of the tournament.

GT’s big-hitting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford could be a big name missing from the roster. This is because he was named in the West Indies squad set to tour England and Ireland, set to start later in May.

Specifically, the Ireland ODIs is slated to begin from May 21 where whereas the IPL 2025 playoffs kickstart from May 20 with the final scheduled for May 25. After the Ireland ODIs, the Windies team will travel to England for three more ODIs between May 29 and June 3, beginning at Edgbaston.

Sherfane Rutherford form in IPL 2025

Speaking about Rutherford’s form, he has looked in the decent touch in the GT middle-order, smashing 201 runs in seven innings, averaging at 40.20 while hitting at a strike rate of 155.81.

Sherfane Rutherford’s best knock was a power-packed 46 off 28 balls in a match against the Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans form in IPL 2025

The Shubman Gill-led side are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins from 10 games and 14 points. A couple of wins can also guarantee them a top-two finish, which could give them two chances at qualifying for the final.

GT are currently playing Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight (May 6), and will have three more matches left against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 11, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 14 and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.