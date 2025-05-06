News
RCB Could Be Without Key Overseas Star For IPL 2025 Playoffs in Fresh Blow
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

RCB Could Be Without Key Overseas Star For IPL 2025 Playoffs in Fresh Blow

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

RCB are currently the table toppers and one of the favourites to secure a playoff spot.

RCB Could Be Without Key Overseas Star For IPL 2025 Playoffs in Fresh Blow

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently the table toppers and one of the favourites to secure a playoff spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

However, the Rajat Patidar-side can face a fresh blow in the business end of the tournament due to the unavailability of a key overseas star.

Star all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who recently slammed the second-fastest fifty in IPL history, has been named in the 15-member West Indies ODI squad for their upcoming tour of England and Ireland.

Notably, the Ireland series, where the teams play three ODIs and as many T20Is, kickstart from May 21 which coincides with the IPL 2025 playoffs. The playoffs begin from May 20 with the summit clash slated for May 25.

ALSO READ:

RCB form in IPL 2025

Chasing the elusive maiden IPL title, RCB looks like a team on a mission as they currently dominate the IPL 2025 standings. In 11 games played so far, the Bengaluru outfit have racked up eight wins while losing only three games and sit atop with 16 points in their tally.

While they have more or less guaranteed a top-four berth, one more win can assure them a top-two finish as well, allowing them to get two attempts to book a place in the final.

RCB have three more matches left in the league phase, taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 9, followed by an encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in May 13 before playing their final league match on May 17 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

