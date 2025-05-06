How MI vs GT Impacts IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances For All: What RCB Needs, What PBKS Needs

The stakes are sky-high as two of the strongest sides in IPL 2025 — Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans — face off in a crucial clash at the Wankhede. Both teams sit comfortably in the top half of the table, but with the playoff race tighter than ever, the outcome of this match could cause a domino effect on several other teams still in contention.
This isn’t just about MI or GT sealing qualification. The result will ripple across the points table, affecting the playoff hopes of teams like RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and LSG. From near-certain qualification to complete elimination, the playoff scenarios for many teams hinge on what happens tonight.
Let’s break down how the result of MI vs GT could shape the playoff race for every active contender.
Match Date: May 6, 2025
Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans – Match #56
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Team
|Current Odds
|If MI Wins
|If GT Wins
|Mumbai Indians
|84.3%
|🔼 93.5%
|🔽 68.3%
|Gujarat Titans
|86.0%
|🔽 80.9%
|🔼 97.8%
|RCB
|97.4%
|🔽 97.3%
|🔼 97.7%
|PBKS
|84.8%
|🔽 83.4%
|🔼 85.3%
|Delhi Capitals
|36.1%
|🔽 34.8%
|🔼 38.9%
|KKR
|10.5%
|🔽 9.1%
|🔼 11.4%
|LSG
|1.1%
|—
|🔽 0.7%
Verdict: Will MI qualify? Likely yes, but a loss will complicate their path.
Verdict: Have GT qualified? Not yet. Will GT qualify? Highly probable with even one win.
Verdict: Have RCB qualified? Not officially, but almost. What RCB needs: 1 win from 3 will almost guarantee a playoff spot. A top-two finish depends on MI and GT results.
Verdict: PBKS playoffs chances remain strong but they must win at least 2 of their last 3 matches.
Verdict: DC playoff chances hinge entirely on winning every game from here.
Verdict: KKR playoff chances are slim and dependent on several external results.
Verdict: LSG playoff chances are nearly gone.
The MI vs GT clash on May 6 is not just about two teams fighting for a spot — it has ripple effects across the table. For RCB and PBKS, it could either make things simpler or slightly nervy. For DC, KKR, and LSG, it’s a matter of survival and hoping the cards fall right.
The final playoff picture will come into sharper focus after this match — and for fans and teams alike, every percentage point now counts.
