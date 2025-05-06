News
how mi vs gt impacts ipl 2025 playoffs chances have rcb qualified pbks playoffs chances
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

How MI vs GT Impacts IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances For All: What RCB Needs, What PBKS Needs

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
how mi vs gt impacts ipl 2025 playoffs chances have rcb qualified pbks playoffs chances

The stakes are sky-high as two of the strongest sides in IPL 2025 — Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans — face off in a crucial clash at the Wankhede. Both teams sit comfortably in the top half of the table, but with the playoff race tighter than ever, the outcome of this match could cause a domino effect on several other teams still in contention.

This isn’t just about MI or GT sealing qualification. The result will ripple across the points table, affecting the playoff hopes of teams like RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and LSG. From near-certain qualification to complete elimination, the playoff scenarios for many teams hinge on what happens tonight.

Let’s break down how the result of MI vs GT could shape the playoff race for every active contender.

Match Date: May 6, 2025
Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans – Match #56
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IPL 2025 Playoffs Impact Table on MI vs GT result

Team Current Odds If MI Wins If GT Wins
Mumbai Indians 84.3% 🔼 93.5% 🔽 68.3%
Gujarat Titans 86.0% 🔽 80.9% 🔼 97.8%
RCB 97.4% 🔽 97.3% 🔼 97.7%
PBKS 84.8% 🔽 83.4% 🔼 85.3%
Delhi Capitals 36.1% 🔽 34.8% 🔼 38.9%
KKR 10.5% 🔽 9.1% 🔼 11.4%
LSG 1.1% 🔽 0.7%

Mumbai Indians (MI)

  • Current standing: 7 wins from 11 matches
  • If they win: Qualification is almost sealed. One more win out of the remaining two matches will take them to 16 points with a strong net run rate.
  • If they lose: They must win both remaining games to reach 18 points. A loss here drags them into the mix with PBKS, DC, and KKR.

Verdict: Will MI qualify? Likely yes, but a loss will complicate their path.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

  • Current standing: 7 wins from 10 matches
  • If they win: 16 points from 11 matches will all but confirm their playoff spot. They will also become favorites for a top-two finish.
  • If they lose: Still in good shape, but they’ll need to win 2 of their last 3 to ensure qualification, especially given the mid-table logjam.

Verdict: Have GT qualified? Not yet. Will GT qualify? Highly probable with even one win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

  • Current standing: 8 wins from 11 matches
  • RCB are close to securing qualification already. A GT win gives them a minor nudge toward the top-two, while an MI win slightly reduces that chance.

Verdict: Have RCB qualified? Not officially, but almost. What RCB needs: 1 win from 3 will almost guarantee a playoff spot. A top-two finish depends on MI and GT results.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

  • Current standing: 7 wins from 11 matches
  • A GT win helps PBKS slightly as it increases their headroom to qualify at 16 points. An MI win means more competition for the final two slots.

Verdict: PBKS playoffs chances remain strong but they must win at least 2 of their last 3 matches.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

  • Current standing: 6 wins from 11 matches
  • MI winning is bad news for DC. A GT win opens the door a little wider. Regardless, DC need to win all 3 remaining games to stay alive.

Verdict: DC playoff chances hinge entirely on winning every game from here.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

  • Current standing: 5 wins from 11 matches
  • A GT win helps slightly, keeping MI within range. But even then, KKR need to win all three games and improve their NRR.

Verdict: KKR playoff chances are slim and dependent on several external results.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

  • Current standing: 5 wins from 11 matches
  • Almost out. GT winning slightly hurts their faint hopes further. Even if they win all three remaining matches, they’ll need several results to go their way.

Verdict: LSG playoff chances are nearly gone.

RCB, PBKS Playoffs Chances Could be Affected by MI vs GT result

The MI vs GT clash on May 6 is not just about two teams fighting for a spot — it has ripple effects across the table. For RCB and PBKS, it could either make things simpler or slightly nervy. For DC, KKR, and LSG, it’s a matter of survival and hoping the cards fall right.

The final playoff picture will come into sharper focus after this match — and for fans and teams alike, every percentage point now counts.

IPL 2025
MI vs GT
Punjab Kings
RCB

