Mahela Jayawardene Reveals Why Rohit Sharma Is Impact Player for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Mohali, India 18 April 2024: Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians playing a shot against Kings 11 Punjab during the IPL T20 cricket match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh (Mohali), Punjab, India on Thursday, April 18, 2024.Photo by Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was limited to playing as an impact player mostly in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

While the decision was initially thought to be tactical, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed the real reason behind the decision. The former Sri Lankan skipper further clarified that Rohit has been nursing a niggle since the Champions Trophy 2025 and the decision was not taken prior to the start of the season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of their key home match against the Gujarat Titans tomorrow (May 6), Jayawardene said,

“No, it wasn’t at the start. Obviously, Rohit was on the field in some of the games. But if you look at the composition of the team, most of the guys are doing dual roles. Most of them are bowling. At the same time, some of the venues need boundary runners.” “You need guys with speed and all that. So that also comes into play. And Rohit was also nursing a niggle from the Champions Trophy. So we wanted to make sure that we don’t push him too hard. And we have managed that while batting is the most important thing,” he added.

Rohit Sharma form in IPL 2025

The Hitman made a slow start to the season and was not able to convert his starts into meaningful scores. However, he has found his rhythm towards the business end of the tournament.

So far, he has played 10 games and amassed 293 runs at an average of 32.55, which includes three fifties.

Rohit’s performances have also influenced MI’s fortunes to a large extent where they won just one game in their first five matches and then picked up six consecutive wins with Rohit giving the team solid starts at the top of the batting order alongside the young Ryan Rickelton.

Speaking about MI, they are currently placed third in the points table with 14 points from 11 games.

