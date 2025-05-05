CSK Signs Joint-Fastest Indian T20 Centurion As Replacement Player in IPL 2025

He was previously a part of the Gujarat Titans squad during the IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have secured the signing of another exciting youngster in Urvil Patel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. Urvil, who holds the record of being the joint-fastest Indian centurion in T20 cricket alongside Abhishek Sharma and second overall, will be replacing another young cricketer – Vansh Bedi in the CSK roster.

Notably, Bedi picked up an ankle injury ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3. The wicketkeeper-batter was seen limping during the practice session and had to be helped out of the ground.

With CSK’s IPL 2025 season over, the franchise is now prepping up with their sights set on the future. The five-time winners are currently languishing at the bottom with just two wins from 11 games.

They have already given youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed and Dewald Brevis their respective debuts in the ongoing edition. Urvil Patel will be another solid addition to CSK’s young Indian core for the future.

CSK signs Urvil Patel as replacement for Vansh Bedi in IPL 2025

After making headlines last year with a 28-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) – domestic T20 tournament, he repeated his heroics again a week later with another ton off 36 balls against Uttarakhand.

Previously in 2023, he had entered the record-books with an impressive 41-ball century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-over tournament) against Arunachal Pradesh and ranks among the fastest century-makers in Indian List A cricket history.

For the unversed, Urvil Patel was also previously a part of the Gujarat Titans squad during the IPL 2023. However, he did not feature in any games that season.

