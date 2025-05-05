News
David Warner took a dig at Shaheen Afridi for his faulty pitch reading after Karachi Kings’ victory over Lahore Qalandars last night.
psl-2025
Last updated: May 5, 2025

David Warner Takes a Hilarious Dig at Shaheen Afridi’s Poor Pitch-Reading Skills in PSL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Warner talked about how he backed his strength, pointing out how Shaheen was wrong with his assessment.

David Warner took a dig at Shaheen Afridi for his faulty pitch reading after Karachi Kings' victory over Lahore Qalandars last night.

David Warner took a dig at Shaheen Afridi for his faulty pitch reading after Karachi Kings’ victory over Lahore Qalandars last night. Warner-led Karachi defeated the Qalandars by four wickets with three balls to spare.

Following the game, the broadcaster asked whether he would revisit his decision to play with more pacers. That’s when Warner talked about how he backed his strength, pointing out how Shaheen was wrong with his assessment.

“No, look, I was stuck with it. I think, Shaheen said it was gonna turn; not one ball has turned on the three games here. So, I was baffled by those comments. You just got to back yourself, and that’s the way our team is positioned at the moment.”

While Karachi Kings went for only a solitary spinner, Mohammed Nabi, Lahore Qalandars fielded as many as three spinners – Asif Afridi, Sikandar Raza, and Rishad Hossain. The move didn’t work for the Qalandars, as their three tweakers conceded 10.71 runs per over in seven sets while taking only two wickets, proving Warner’s decision to field more pacers correct.

Shaheen Afridi’s poor bowling allows Karachi Kings to win under Warner

Karachi Kings required 48 runs to win in their final three overs, but a carnage of the highest order followed. Irfan Khan unleashed his true range, but Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf also bowled poorly to let him score freely.

ALSO READ:

Shaheen conceded 21 runs in the 13th over, as Irfan hit as many as three maximums to bring the required rate down. Then, Haris Rauf gave 20 runs in the next over, with Irfan Khan and Mohammed Nabi bringing the equation in Karachi’s favour.

Finally, in the final over, Irfan Khan finished the chase with a six with three balls to spare to hand an unwanted defeat to Lahore Qalandars. This was their fourth defeat of the season, and Karachi climbed to third on the points table with this win.

Despite having two of the best bowlers in the country, Lahore Qalandars couldn’t defend a big total, and this defeat was on their bowlers. However, they can still qualify for the next round and must win their final league-stage game against Peshawar Zalmi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

David Warner
Irfan Khan
Pakistan Super League
PSL 2025
Shaheen Afridi

Colin Munro Iftikhar Ahmed Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025

Colin Munro Calls Out Iftikhar Ahmed for Chucking During Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Game in PSL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident happened when Islamabad United's Colin Munro was batting
April 23, 2025
Vishnu PN
Islamabad United Kyle Mayers PSL 2025

Former LSG All-rounder Named Replacement for Islamabad United batter in PSL 2025

He might play his debut PSL match against Lahore Qalandars on April 30.
April 23, 2025
Disha Asrani
Multan Sultans Skipper Mohammad Rizwan's Horrible Throw Ruins Dismissal Chance for Team in PSL 2025

[WATCH] Mohammad Rizwan’s Horrible Throw Ruins Dismissal Chance for Multan Sultans in PSL 2025

They, however, won by 33 runs.
April 23, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Ali Raza 17-year-old Peshawar Zalmi four wickets Multan Sultan PSL 2025

Who is Ali Raza? The 17-year-old Sensation From Peshawar Zalmi Who Bagged a 4-fer Against Multan Sultans in PSL 2025

Overall, he has snared seven wickets.
April 22, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Hasan Ali Mocks Abrar Ahmed With His Celebration in PSL 2025 [WATCH]

Hasan Ali Mocks Abrar Ahmed With His Celebration in PSL 2025 [WATCH]

Karachi Kings won the match by 56 runs.
April 19, 2025
Sreejita Sen
psl 2025 points table updated pakistan super league standings

PSL 2025 Points Table: Updated Pakistan Super League Standings, Fixtures, Top Run Scorers, Most Wickets & Live Streaming Info

April 14, 2025
CX Staff Writer
