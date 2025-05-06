News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's Future After a Forgettable IPL 2025 Season
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

Former India Captain Calls For Limit On Uncapped Player Retention Fees In IPL

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Former India captain MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for INR 4 crore

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's Future After a Forgettable IPL 2025 Season

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar felt that there is a need for the BCCI and the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) governing council to rethink the cap on the fees for uncapped players due to the problems it brings.

Gavaskar felt that by increasing the fees INR 4 crores before the IPL 2025 auction to accommodate Chennai Super Kings to retain MS Dhoni as an uncapped player, the larger pool of players’ careers are affected.

MS Dhoni And The ‘Uncapped’ Fees

The former India captain, who called time on his international career in 2019, was included as an uncapped player as he has not played international cricket for more than four years.

While this is not the case for other franchises who had to retain a legacy player, Gavaskar felt the exorbitant bids for relatively unknown players is being done solely based on numbers on their computer screen that are of the player from their respective state leagues.

“Most of them have never actually seen the player play or what the opposition is like. Was it challenging? Was it competitive? Was it demanding is something that doesn’t fit into the data at all,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Gavaskar opined that by writing big cheques for players who haven’t experienced life at the highest level, are usually overwhelmed by all the attention – both good and bad – the price tag brings to them.

Sunil Gavaskar Feels IPL Should Reduce Fees

Over the years, there have been several uncapped players who attracted big sums of money but fell on the wayside and were ignored by the franchises after one or two seasons.

“In all these years, it is hard to recall an uncapped player bought for huge numbers who has justified his inclusion in the team. Maybe over the next couple of years, he may get a bit better with experience, but if he is playing in the same local league, then that chance of improvement doesn’t get much better,” Gavaskar further added.

ALSO READ:

For IPL 2025, PBKS retained the uncapped duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh for a combined total of INR 9.5 crore while Rahul Tewatia (Gujarat Titans), Abishek Porel (Delhi Capitals), Ayush Badoni (Lucknow Super Giants), Shah Rukh Khan (GT) all were retained for INR 4 crore each.

“To accommodate Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who became an uncapped player before the auction last year, the limit was raised to Rs 4 crore. Maybe it is time to relook at that and reduce it further so that Indian cricket does not lose out on talent that seems to flounder its way with the pressure when auctioned for crores,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Sunil Gavaskar

Related posts

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians will have a home advantage and have been in form, so they should win.

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 56 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

2:33 pm
Darpan Jain
MI vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

MI vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous games.
2:31 pm
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians' premium spinner, Mitchell Santner, has been unavailable for the last two games due to a finger injury.

Will Mitchell Santner Return to Mumbai Indians Playing XI in IPL 2025 Match Today vs GT?

Mitchell Santner has been unavailable for the last two games due to a finger injury.
2:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Rishabh Pant became the most expensive IPL player after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought him for INR 27 crores.

Will LSG Sack Rishabh Pant After IPL 2025 No-Show?

LSG have spent a major chunk of their salary on Rishabh Pant, so their expectations are obviously high.
12:39 pm
Darpan Jain
Virat Kohli has been the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

REVEALED! Why Did Virat Kohli Leave RCB Captaincy After IPL 2021

While Kohli couldn’t take his team to the trophy, RCB have had numerous great moments under his tenure.
10:43 am
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Updated Points Table And Predictions

10:33 am
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.