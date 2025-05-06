News
Mumbai Indians' premium spinner, Mitchell Santner, has been unavailable for the last two games due to a finger injury.
Last updated: May 6, 2025

Will Mitchell Santner Return to Mumbai Indians Playing XI in IPL 2025 Match Today vs GT?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Mitchell Santner has been unavailable for the last two games due to a finger injury.

Mumbai Indians' premium spinner, Mitchell Santner, has been unavailable for the last two games due to a finger injury.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. MI are on a six-match winning streak and look unstoppable at the moment.

Further, they have been sensational at home this season, winning four of their five games. However, they will be up against another consistent unit in the competition, the Gujarat Titans (GT), so MI must be at their best to win.

Will Mitchell Santner play against GT?

While the Mumbai Indians have been on a roll in IPL 2025, they have an injury concern. Their premium spinner, Mitchell Santner, has been unavailable for the last two games due to a finger injury.

However, he might be available for selection against the Gujarat Titans tonight. According to Cricbuzz, Mahela Jayawardene confirmed he has recovered from the injury and can participate in this fixture.

ALSO READ:

If he is available, Corbin Bosch, who replaced him, will have to sit out again despite doing reasonably well. However, MI can look to give him another game since his batting and bowling are well-suited for the conditions in Mumbai, as visible against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier in the season.

But Santner should play, given MI’s spin attack becomes significantly weaker in his absence. While Karn Sharma has done well in limited opportunities, Santner is highly skilled and can be effective in any venue.

Assessing Mitchell Santner’s stats in IPL 2025

Mitchell Santner has played nine games this season, snaring four wickets at 59 runs apiece. However, his economy rate has been a brilliant 8.28 despite playing in several high-scoring matches.

He is among the finest defensive bowlers in the world and can trouble any batter with his accuracy. Since he bowls tight overs, batters go after spinners from the other end and lose their wickets, as earlier happened in the tournament.

GT have the finest top order capable against spinners, and Santner’s value surges massively. He must play and contain them with his immaculate bowling.

Santner is arduous to hit, even if the deck has nothing for slow bowlers. He will come into the XI straightaway and act as the lead spinner tonight.

Likely MI Playing XI vs GT

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

IPL 2025
MI
MI vs GT
Mitchell Santner
Mumbai Indians

