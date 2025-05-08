News
MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Gesture for Chetan Sakariya Steals the Show As CSK Beat KKR in IPL 2025 Thriller
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 8, 2025

[WATCH] MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Gesture for Chetan Sakariya Steals the Show As CSK Beat KKR in IPL 2025 Thriller

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

KKR have 11 points and are still in the playoff race, but this loss has made things harder.

MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Gesture for Chetan Sakariya Steals the Show As CSK Beat KKR in IPL 2025 Thriller

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked up a close two-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Match 57 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match went down to the final over, and CSK stayed calm to finish the game. Even though they are already out of the playoff race, they fought hard.

With this win, CSK now have six points from 12 matches and are still at the bottom of the table. KKR have 11 points and are still in the playoff race, but this loss has made things harder. They need to win their last two matches and also hope other results go in their favour.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

Dhoni’s Class Act After CSK’s Win Steals the Spotlight

After the match between CSK and KKR, a heartwarming moment took place that is now going viral. As MS Dhoni and Anshul Kambhoj were shaking hands with the KKR players after CSK’s win, Dhoni noticed that one player was missed.

He told Kambhoj, “One player is left.” It was Chetan Sakariya who had been missed. Dhoni then walked back and shook hands with him, showing his usual respect and sportsmanship.

ALSO READ:

CSK Beat KKR by Two Wickets

Batting first, KKR posted 179 for 6 on what was not the easiest pitch to bat on. Ajinkya Rahane played a steady knock of 48, while Andre Russell added quick runs with 38 off 21 balls. Manish Pandey also chipped in with 36 from 28. Chennai’s spinners, especially Noor Ahmad who took four wickets, kept things tight and didn’t let KKR run away with the game.”

Chennai had a poor start in the chase, losing Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway without scoring. On his debut, Urvil Patel gave CSK a quick boost by scoring 31 runs off just 11 balls, but wickets kept falling. At 60 for 5, the match was slipping away until Dewald Brevis turned things around with a brilliant 22-ball fifty, hitting three fours and three sixes off Vaibhav Arora.

Brevis got out soon after, but Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni kept CSK in the game with smart running and timely boundaries. With 18 runs needed from the last two overs, Dube and Noor Ahmad got out quickly, leaving CSK needing eight from the final over with only two wickets left. Dhoni smashed a six on the first ball, and Kamboj finished the match with a boundary.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Chetan Sakariya
IPL 2025
KKR vs CSK
Kolkata Knight Riders
MS Dhoni

