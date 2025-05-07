MS Dhoni Singles Out CSK Youngster For Praise After Beating KKR in IPL 2025

He slammed a quickfire fifty (52 off 25) to take the game away from KKR.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a thrilling victory by two runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

A chief architect of the win was CSK’s young sensation Dewald Brevis, who slammed a quickfire fifty (52 off 25) to take the game away from KKR.

Following his heroics, CSK skipper MS Dhoni too heaped plaudits on the youngster.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni said, “Thanks to Brevis, he gave us that luxury (to take it deep). Did not want to give wickets to Sunil and Varun. It was holding for the spinners, but for the pacers, it was not that great and difficult for them to get away.”

Notably, Brevis had initially gone unsold at the auction last November and came in as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

The 22-year-old Proteas star has been one of the positives for CSK in an otherwise lacklustre campaign, slamming 126 runs in four innings at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 163.63, including a fifty.

CSK end up being banana skin for KKR

With the five-time winners already out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race, they had a chance to play spoilsport for KKR’s ambitions. And they did by virtually knocking out the defending champions from securing a top-four finish.

While the Ajinkya Rahane-led side are still mathematically in contention, they need to win their remaining two games by big margins and hope other results go their way.

KKR are currently sixth with 11 points from 12 games and have matches remaining against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 10 and against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 17.

