News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

CSK outclassed KKR by two-wickets tonight.

First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) virtually knocked out defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the playoffs race in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after outclassing them by two wickets at Eden Gardens tonight (May 7).

In the process, the five-time champions registered a unique feat. For the first time in five years since 2019, CSK have successfully chased down a 180+ target. Notably, CSK lost 12 previous instances when they chased 180+ targets.

Only PBKS (15) in 2015-21 has a longer sequence of unsuccessful attempts at chasing 180+ targets in IPL while RCB also went through 12 unsuccessful attempts between 2019-23.

ALSO READ:

Are KKR out of IPL 2025 playoffs after loss to CSK ?

Speaking about the KKR vs CSK match, the MS Dhoni-led side secured a narrow win which cost KKR a spot in the playoffs. MS Dhoni played a clinical cameo of 17 (18) to see the Yellow army over the finishing line in their chase of 180.

The defending champions had 11 points from 11 games before the CSK tie and needed to win all their remaining three fixtures. However, the loss tonight has put the odds against them and only a miracle can now see them finish in the top four.

KKR are still mathematically in contention but even winning their last two games will take them to 15 points. Historically, having 16 points have been enough to secure qualification.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are already on 16 points while Punjab Kings (PBKS) are on 15 with all three teams having three matches left. KKR can optimistically finish at the fourth place but their fate now depends on the results of other fixtures.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
KKR vs CSK

