Last updated: February 15, 2025

Former India Opener Backs Mohammad Siraj After Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Omission

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He believes Siraj will make a comeback soon.

Fans were hoping for Mohammad Siraj’s inclusion as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. But the 23-year-old recent debutant Harshit Rana has made the final cut. However, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Siraj’s omission from the ICC mega event will not define his career. He believes that this pacer has overcome hard times earlier and will soon be seen in the blue jersey.

“One tournament’s selection or non-selection won’t define Mohammad Siraj. He is too good a player and has been doing very well for a long time. His performance might not be extraordinary but he is not doing bad either”, said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The fast bowler has scalped 71 wickets with an economy of 5.18 in 43 ODIs. But Indian captain Rohit Sharma stated that the pacer should improve his skills with the old ball.

ALSO READ: 

Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Siraj

The cricketer-turned-commentator also emphasized the bowler’s work ethic.

“This guy’s work ethic is excellent. He puts cricket before everything else. He was playing cricket when his father passed away as well. He didn’t return home. He stayed back for the BGT 2020-2021, as his father also wanted him to play. He has reached this far after putting in a lot of hard work. He won’t accept defeat so early,” explained Chopra.

Watch the full video here:

India will start their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai. They have added three pacers to their team: Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammad Shami.

Aakash Chopra
Champions Trophy 2025
India
Mohammed Siraj

