‘Made It Very Clear’: India Star Reacts to Ajit Agarkar’s Comments After Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

He was overlooked by the Indian selectors while naming the squad for the ICC event.

India batter Karun Nair has been enjoying a stellar domestic form. He was the highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while having an unreal average of over 700 at one time.

However, despite the sublime display, Nair was overlooked by the Indian selectors while naming the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Following his impressive run-scoring season, Karun Nair garnered strong support from fans on social media, advocating for his selection in the Indian team. The growing discussions prompted a response from the national selector during the squad announcement of the Champions Trophy 2025 where he clarified that he had communicated with the batter.

Reasoning the decision, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said there is a lack of space but also assured in case anyone from the current squad fails to perform, Karun Nair’s name will be in contention.

Karun Nair reacts to Ajit Agarkar’s statement after Champions Trophy 2025 snub

In an interview with RevSportz after securing a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals, Nair expressed his appreciation for the selector’s statement. He acknowledged that Ajit Agarkar’s remarks provided him with much-needed clarity after a prolonged period of uncertainty.

Nair said, “It was good to see that a clear statement was given and I think he made it very clear that, you know, what their thinking was, which makes it easier for the player to understand where he needs to go and what he needs to do. For me at least, it is just about focusing on the next match and focusing on winning the Ranji Trophy at the moment.”

Karun Nair last played for India way back in 2017 and is the only other Indian apart from Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton in Test cricket.

