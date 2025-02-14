Injury Woes Mount Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Pacer Ruled Out with Hamstring Injury

Ben Sears made his ODI debut for the Kiwis in the ongoing tri-series against Pakistan in Lahore.

The number of injuries is not stopping even days before the Champions Trophy 2025. A fresh update comes from the New Zealand camp, as Ben Sears is ruled out of the competition due to a hamstring injury.

“Sears felt some pain in his left hamstring at the team’s first training in Karachi on Wednesday and a subsequent scan revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks’ rehabilitation. The rehabilitation timeframe means that Sears would likely be available for only the team’s final Group A match against India in Dubai, and so the decision was made to rule him out.” read the official statement.

Ben Sears made his ODI debut for the Kiwis in the ongoing tri-series against Pakistan in Lahore. He featured in both games against Pakistan and South Africa but went wicketless and conceded too many runs in both outings.

However, he is still a quality operator, and his recent form in the domestic T20 competition was encouraging. Hence, this is a massive blow for the Blackcaps, who could have started with him in the main XI of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Jacob Duffy replaces Ben Sears in New Zealand’s squad

Jacob Duffy, who has been with the New Zealand camp in this tri-series, will replace Ben Sears in New Zealand’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. He has played 10 ODIs for the Kiwis, snaring 18 wickets at an average of 25.94.

He is a genuine wicket-taker who can bring regular breakthroughs, even though he can be expensive sometimes, as his economy rate (6.25) suggests. Duffy can be mighty effective on flat surfaces in Pakistan since wicket-taking will be a key here.

“Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at international level. He’s been part of the squad for the ODI Tri-Series so he’s fully acclimatised and he’s got plenty of experience in these conditions and is fit and ready to go,” exclaimed Gary Stead, New Zealand’s head coach.

New Zealand are already sweating over Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson’s fitness. The injury to Sears has added more concerns for the Blackcaps, who start their campaign on February 19.

