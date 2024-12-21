He has recently been in stellar form.

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was recently dropped from the Kerala squad for the ongoing domestic 50-over tournament – Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer turned analyst Aakash Chopra has now questioned if the dynamic batter is in the ‘scheme’ for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy next year.

Speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, Chopra said,

“It’s important for Sanju to play Vijay Hazare. When you score three centuries in T20Is, even ODIs should be in your thoughts. Why not there also because Rishabh Pant is not yet established? However, for that, he needed to play the Vijay Hazare. How will you get selected for the Champions Trophy? You are not even in the scheme of things.”

ALSO READ: CSK Duo Fall Cheaply in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Match; Dismissed for 0 and 1

Sanju Samson has had a career revival under Gautam Gambhir

Sanju Samson, who for the longest time, has been in and out of the Indian squad, has got a revival of his career under the Gautam Gambhir era, receiving constant backing from the management.

Samson has also repaid the faith by slamming two centuries in the recent T20I series against South Africa. In the process, he also scripted the milestone of becoming the first-ever batter to hit three centuries in a year in the shortest format.

Given his stellar form and the trust of the management, Samson was at least expected to be in India’s plans for the mega event next year.

However, the recent snub only clarifies that KL Rahul will likely be a certainty as a wicketkeeper-batter in India’s squad for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan considering his performances in last year’s ODI World Cup. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will potentially compete for the second keeper-batter’s position.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.