AB de Villiers names Indian as one of the toughest bowlers he has faced

The former South African batter also advised England on how to tackle the spinners in the ongoing Test series.

Former South African and RCB batter AB de Villiers released a video on his YouTube channel, where he was seen discussing about the ongoing India vs England Test series, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliance with the bat and much more. In between, De Villiers ensured to congratulate Ravichandran Ashwin for his 500th Test wicket.

De Villiers is quite active on his YouTube channel and discusses various things around the cricketing world on it. He presented his views on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sensational performance. "What an incredible player! Very aggressive batting, and it makes the game look so easy. He's so good on the eye. He's always got the pressure on the bowlers; always looking to pounce,” De Villiers said.

As an opening batter, he looks fantastic for the future, and he will be tested in different conditions around the world,” he added.

‘You are one of the toughest bowlers I have ever played against’: AB de Villiers hails R Ashwin

In his latest video, he hailed Ashwin for his fantastic achievement of completing 500 Test wickets. "What a fantastic achievement! Congratulations Ash, you are one of the toughest bowlers I have ever played against - an incredible asset for the Indian cricket team with both bat and ball,” De Villiers said.

The former RCB batter also felt that Ashwin does not get enough credit for the role he plays in the Indian team. "He's been a stalwart, but not always getting enough credit for what he is and the role he plays in the Indian team. What a legend!" De Villiers said about Ashwin.

The South African stalwart also advised England batters to be positive against Ashwin. He says, "The one thing that stands out is he's (Ashwin) a tall guy, so he's got natural variation and bounce. He's got subtle changes with his wrist - undercut more and get over the top a little bit more."

"He's also got the carrom ball and the leg-spin - bowls all kinds of deliveries. However, his strength is his accuracy, knowledge of the game and patience. Putting pressure on him is the best way to counter him. Make him guess the lengths he needs to bowl,” De Villiers advised.

Despite winning the first Test of the series, England are trailing 1-2. The next Test at Ranchi is a must-win game for the visiting team.