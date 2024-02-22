Indian batting sensation jumps 14 places in ICC Test Rankings for batters; breaks into Top 20

In just 7 appearances, he has amassed a staggering 861 runs, which includes two double tons, one century and two other fifty-plus scores.

Taking major strides in his short but illustrious career so far, a young Indian batting sensation has broken into the list of Top 20 batters in the world in the longest format according to the latest ICC Rankings.

In just 7 appearances, he has amassed a staggering 861 runs, which includes two double tons, one century and two other fifty-plus scores.

He is also the top run-scorer in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series with 545 runs.

Following his incredible patch of form, Yashasvi Jaiswal is now ranked 15th in the batting charts after scoring back-to-back double-centuries in the ongoing series against England.

The 22-year-old southpaw has joined a distinguished list of seven cricket players who achieved the feat of scoring double-centuries in two consecutive Test matches. The list also includes two other Indians - Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Jaiswal's remarkable achievement came in the second Test match at Visakhapatnam, where he scored 209 runs in India's first innings. He followed this up with an unbeaten 214 runs in the second innings at Rajkot. His contributions were pivotal in India's commanding 434-run victory over England, which propelled them to a 2-1 lead in the series.

Ashwin climbs to second spot, Indian batters make progress in latest ICC Test Rankings

Other Indians also rose up the ranks in the new ICC Test Rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently joined the exclusive 500 Test wickets club in Rajkot, has now advanced to the second position in the rankings, just behind pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

India captain Rohit Sharma has also climbed up one spot to 12th in the batting list after his impressive 131 in the first innings at Rajkot. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who narrowly missed a century in the second innings with his 91, has progressed three places to 35th.

Player of the match in Rajkot, Ravindra Jadeja, has also seen an improvement in his batting rankings, moving up from 41st to 34th position after his remarkable knock of 112 in the first innings.

