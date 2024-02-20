"Happened 4-5 years back": Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach reveals how an India star's phone call changed his life

While Jaiswal has witnessed a steep rise in a short time, interestingly it was sparked by a current Indian star.

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made an incredible start to his Test journey, registering some stellar knocks in his brief but illustrious career so far. In just 7 appearances, he has amassed a staggering 861 runs, which includes two double tons, one century and two other fifty-plus scores.

He is also the top run-scorer in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series with 545 runs.

While Jaiswal has witnessed a steep rise in a short time, interestingly it was sparked by a current Indian star. Yashasvi's childhood coach Jwala Singh revealed that it had all started with a surprising phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach opens up about the phone call

Singh opened up about the phone call the talented youngster had received almost five years back when he was part of the Mumbai state team.

Echoing on the lines of how Yashasvi and Rohit has paired up seamlessly at the top of the order, Jwala Singh told India Today about the phone call.

"He was playing for Mumbai then. So Rohit called on some teammate's phone and said he wanted to talk to Yashasvi. It happened about 4-5 years back. He told Yashasvi, 'You are meant to be here where I am right now.' He then quickly called me up and told me about the phone call. He was very excited. Now Rohit is his captain and opening partner, so there is that level of comfort.”

Rohit and Yashasvi have now batted together in 13 innings and amassed 788 runs with two-century stands. India currently lead 2-1 in the five-match Test series, with the fourth Test slated to start from Friday (February 23).

