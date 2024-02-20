'Learn from him' - Nasser Hussain sharp reply to Ben Duckett's Bazball comment asking to learn from this Indian batter

Nasser Hussain reacted strongly to Ben Duckett's comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting approach.

England succumbed to a 434-run massive defeat to India at Rajkot, which have raised several questions about their new approach. While some former cricketers have criticized England’s Bazball approach, the players themselves believe that it is the approach that will take them forward.

Former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain gave a strong reply to Ben Duckett’s remarks on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s batting. "He's not learnt from you. He's learnt from his upbringing, all the hard yards he had to put in growing up. He’s learnt from IPL. If anything, lads, look at him and learn from him,” Hussain said while talking to Sky Sports.

'The comment about Jaiswal having learnt from us… if anything England should be learning from him' 🇮🇳🗯️



“I hope they are going back to their room and just a little bit of self-introspection going. Look at that lad, learn from him, I can improve. Otherwise it becomes a cult - and, at times, Bazball and this regime has been described as such, where you cannot criticise within or externally. Even in this regime, there’s room for learning and improving," Hussain added.

‘We should take some credit that they’re playing differently’: Duckett on Jaiswal’s batting approach

Duckett had earlier credited England’s Bazball approach for the way Jaiswal batted during his double century knock. “When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket,” Duckett said.

“We saw it a bit in the summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket," said the English opener.

Ben Duckett scored a blistering 153 in the first innings of Rajkot Test. But none of the other England batters could cross the 50-run mark as they were bundled out for 319. In reply, India piled on 430/4 at a run rate of 4.38, thanks to a double century (214 off 236) from Yashasvi Jaiswal and half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan.

India lead the series 2-1 going into the next Test at Ranchi and look good to continue their home dominance.