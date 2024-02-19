"Can come in handy..": Anil Kumble urges India youngster to try out new skillset in remainder IND vs ENG Test series

Kumble advised that the India star should also contribute in a different department in the ongoing Test series.

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a revelation ever since his foray. He once again gave a testament to his prowess by slamming his second career Test double ton in the recently concluded IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Rajkot.

Jaiswal's heroics propelled India to a massive 434-run win as Rohit Sharma and Co took a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. The 22-year-old cricketer hit a remarkable 12 sixes during his innings, matching the record previously set by former Pakistan great Wasim Akram against Zimbabwe in 1996 for most sixes in an innings. This included three consecutive sixes off James Anderson, a first for the experienced bowler who has taken 696 wickets in 185 Tests.

With 545 runs at an average of 109.00 in three Tests, the Mumbai batter is currently also the top scorer in the series.

Anil Kumble urges Yashasvi Jaiswal to try out his new skillset

However, following the match, former India captain Anil Kumble praised Yashasvi's batting performance but also suggested that he should also contribute with his bowling as he has been practicing leg spin during training sessions.

"Well done on your batting. But one thing that I have seen which I want you to continue as well is that you have a natural leg spin. Yes, and action. So don't give up on that. Because you never know when that will come in handy. know you've had a back spasm, but when you're working so much on it. Go tell the skipper to give a few overs," Kumble told Jaiswal on JioCinem

It remains to be seen if Yashasvi will heed Kumble's advice in the remainder of the series. The fourth Test starts on Friday (February 23) in Ranchi.

