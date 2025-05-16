News
Abhimanyu Easwaran India A squad captain England tour
news

Abhimanyu Easwaran To Lead As BCCI Announce India A Squad for England Tour

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 16, 2025 - 2 min read

Bengal top-order batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named captain of the India A side.

Abhimanyu Easwaran India A squad captain England tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the India A squad for the two four-day matches against England Lions and an intra-squad match in June. Bengal top-order batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named captain of the India A side.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, both of whom are part of Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2025, will join the squad before the second match scheduled for June 6.

Ruturaj Gaikwad included in squad

A notable addition to the squad is that of Ruturj Gaikwad. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper had been ruled out of IPL 2025 midway through the tournament due to an elbow injury. Karun Nair, Tanush Kotian and pacer Akash Deep also features in the India A squad.

Promising wicketkeeper-batters Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan, and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have also made the squad. However, Shreyas Iyer does not feature.

ALSO READ:

The three Test matches will act as a preparation series for India’s upcoming five-match Test series against England in England. The Tests between India A and England Lions are scheduled to take place from May 26 to June 19, which will now clash with the IPL 2025 playoffs. The five-match Test series between England and India will begin on June 20.

India A squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

India A tour of England schedule

May 30-June 2

England Lions vs India A 1st unofficial Test at Canterbury

June 6-June 9

England Lions vs India A 2nd unofficial Test at Northampton

June 13-June 16

Intra-squad match at Beckenham

Abhimanyu Easwaran
Cricket
India A
India A vs England Lions
Vishnu PN
