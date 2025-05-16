Conflict for Delhi Capitals! Mustafizur Rahman issued NOC for IPL 2025 with MAJOR Condition

Delhi Capitals (DC) had recently signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). However, there’s been confusion regarding Fizz’s availability, since he’s already travelled to UAE for Bangladesh’s two T20Is against the hosts. The two matches are scheduled for May 17 and May 19.

On the other hand, his NOC has been issued for the period from 18-24 May whereas the IPL 2025 playoffs start from May 29. This means that Mustafizur won’t be available if DC qualifies for the playoffs.

BCB said in a statement, “As per the decision of BCB Cricket Operations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for his participation in the ongoing IPL 2025 in India, for the period from 18 – 24 May 2025. It may also be noted that Mustafizur is available for Bangladesh’s first T20 international against the UAE scheduled on 17 May 2025 in Sharjah.”

According to the statement, Mustafizur will be available for DC till their last match of the league stage on May 24 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Speaking about DC’s chances of making it to the playoffs, they are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2025 points table with six wins from 11 games and 13 points to their name. The Axar Patel-led side will need to win at least two of the three remaining matches to guarantee a top-four spot.

They play Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 18, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 21 before having a rematch of the cancelled game against PBKS at Dharamshala on May 24.

