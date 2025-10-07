AFG vs BAN Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series in India?

Bangladesh whitewashed Afghanistan in three-match T20I series in Sharjah.

After Bangladesh whitewashed Afghanistan in the three T20I series, the two teams will meet again in the UAE for three ODIs. Fans will find the AFG vs BAN live streaming details here. The ODI series will commence on October 8 in Abu Dhabi. The second and third matches of the series will also be played at the same venue.

Both teams took part in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. They were in different groups, but both finished in the bottom half of the points table.

Though Afghanistan didn’t get through, they ended England’s campaign in the process. Hashmatullah Shahidi & Co. started with a loss against South Africa, but beat England in the next match. Their third fixture against Australia was stopped due to rain. The Afghans had put up 273 on the board, but the Aussies had already amassed 109/1 in 12.5 overs. If the match had continued, Steven Smith’s Australia would’ve won the match.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh suffered losses to India and New Zealand, while their last clash against Pakistan was abandoned. Apart from their CT campaign, Bangladesh also took part in three ODIs in Sri Lanka. They lost the 50-over series 1-2, but went on to win the T20Is with the reverse scoreline.

Talking about the head-to-head stats, Bangladesh have clinched three out of the last five matches. However, Afghanistan bagged the bragging rights from their last meeting in Sharjah. Batting first, Mahmudullah’s 98 and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s 66 propelled the Bangla Tigers to 244/8. But Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 101 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s all-round performance (70 runs and a four-wicket haul earlier) helped Afghanistan win the series decider.

Coming to squads, Afghanistan have dropped three players from their squad on the back of poor T20I performances, especially in the recent Asia Cup 2025. They are Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, and Noor Ahmad. Hashmatullah will continue to lead with the ODI World Cup 2027 in sight. On the other hand, Mehidy will also don the captaincy hat. Saif Hassan, the 26-year-old, will make his ODI debut. He will be the player to watch out for, after his unbeaten 64 clinched the T20I win a couple of nights ago.

Where to Watch AFG vs BAN Live Streaming in India?

The AFG vs BAN live streaming for T20Is will be available on the FanCode App and website in India.

Where to Watch AFG vs BAN Live Telecast in India?

The bilateral series will not be telecast in India.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details Outside India

For fans outside India, here are some of the other options specific to the region:

Bangladesh (live streaming) – T Sports and Tapmad

Bangladesh (live telecast) – Nagorik TV

Other streaming options – Styx Sports, ICC.tv, ACB YouTube channel

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODIs 2025 Schedule

All games will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will begin at 5:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time).

October 8 – first ODI

October 11 – second ODI

October 14 – third ODI

Afghanistan Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan, Abdollah Ahmadzai, AM Ghazanfar, and Mohammad Saleem.

Reserves: Bashir Ahmad.

Bangladesh Squad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Naim, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam, and Taskin Ahmed.

