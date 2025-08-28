AFG vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan T20I Tri-Series in India?

The tri-nation series will begin on August 29.

Three Asian teams, UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, are set to clash against each other in an exciting T20I tri-series ahead of the highly anticipated multi-national event, Asia Cup 2025. The UAE will host the other two teams, which will kick off the series on August 29. Fans will find out the AFG vs PAK live streaming and other match details of the tri-series here.

All three teams have put up some noteworthy performances in the format in recent times. The hosts, UAE, recently registered an upset over Bangladesh to claim the home T20I series 2-0 in May 2025. Afghanistan, led by star spinner Rashid Khan, are also coming on the back of a 2-1 away series win against Zimbabwe in December 2024.

Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan also bounced back from a 4-1 series defeat in New Zealand to register a 3-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh at home. But the Men in Green could not replicate a similar show in their subsequent reverse series against the opponent, as Bangladesh won the series after winning the initial two fixtures. However, Pakistan once again staged a comeback to clinch their latest T20I series in the West Indies with a scoreline of 1-2.

UAE, AFG, and PAK T20I Tri-series Live Streaming: Where to Watch AFG vs PAK Live Streaming in India?

The UAE, AFG and PAK T20I tri-series will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app. The tri-series will not be broadcast on television.

Where to Watch AFG vs PAK Live Streaming from Tri-Series in UAE, Pakistan, and Rest of the World?

The UAE, AFG and PAK T20I tri-series will be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports, Dubai Sports (Not confirmed yet)

Abu Dhabi Sports, Dubai Sports (Not confirmed yet) Pakistan: A-Sports, ARY Digital Network

A-Sports, ARY Digital Network Bangladesh: GTV channel, Toffee app

ALSO READ:

UAE, AFG, and PAK T20I Tri-series: Schedule

1st T20I: Aug 29, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Sharjah

Aug 29, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Sharjah 2nd T20I: Aug 30, United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, Sharjah

Aug 30, United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, Sharjah 3rd T20I: Sep 1, United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, Sharjah

Sep 1, United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, Sharjah 4th T20I: Sep 2, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Sharjah

Sep 2, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Sharjah 5th T20I: Sep 4, Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Sharjah

Sep 4, Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Sharjah 6th T20I: Sep 5, Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, Sharjah

Sep 5, Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, Sharjah Final: Sep 7, TBC vs TBC, Sharjah

UAE, AFG, and PAK T20I Tri-series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The T20I tri-series matches will start at 7:00 PM local time and 8:30 PM IST.

UAE T20I Tri-series: Full Squads

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Harshit Kaushik, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (C), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.