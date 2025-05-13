Afghanistan Spinner Turns Batter, Produces MASTERCLASS With Maiden Century in Four-Day Domestic Tournament

News
Afghanistan Spinner Qais Ahmad Turns Batter, Produces MASTERCLASS With Maiden Century in Four-Day Domestic Tournament
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 2 min read

He played a deft knock of 110 runs off 100 balls.

Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad, known for creating magic with his spin, made headlines after producing a batting masterclass during a four-day domestic tournament.

The 24-year-old leggie, who made his debut for the national side back in 2019, slammed the stellar knock while playing for the Pamir Legends in a match against the Hindukush Tigers.

He played a deft knock of 110 runs off 100 balls and in the process, scripted a major personal milestone of his first maiden ton. After a run-a-ball half-century, he transformed his innings into an iconic knock by scoring his first-ever century in only 91 deliveries.

In the process, Qais also scripted a monumental 227-run stand with Rahmanullah for the seventh wicket, a record-breaking partnership that demonstrated their flawless teamwork and dominance on the field.

ALSO READ:

Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad wins Player of the Match Award for his all-round heroics

Qais Ahmad walked in to bat at No.8 when the Pamir Legends had lost a few quick wickets. Although the Pamir Legends had a solid start as the opening partnership between Barakzai Nasari and Abdul Malik stood for 152 runs, the real highlight of the inning came when Qais Ahmad came out to the middle and combined with Rahmanullah to take over the reins.

Speaking about the match, the incredible knocks from Qais and Rahmanullah (170* off 214) propelled Pamir to a towering total of 548. Qais then impressed with the ball as well, taking two wickets as the Strikers were bowled out for just 134 and follow-on was enforced.

In the next innings, Qais impressed further with a four-wicket haul to wrap up the contest and secure a 209-run win for the legends. He also won the player of the match award for his heroics.

