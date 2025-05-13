Virat Kohli Was Unhappy With THIS BCCI Policy, Played Big Role in Test Retirement: Reports

Kohli was reportedly not happy with this rule and had raised his concerns with the board.

According to a report by RevSportz, Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket may have been influenced by one of BCCI’s new rules. After India lost the Test series 3-1 in Australia, the BCCI introduced a 10-point set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to improve discipline and team culture. One of the points in the new policy puts a limit on how long players’ families can stay with them during overseas tours.

Under this rule, if a player is outside India for more than 45 days, their family members (including spouse and children under 18) can only stay with them for two weeks.

India’s five-match Test series in England is set to begin on June 20 and will continue until August 4, lasting nearly two months. Kohli was reportedly not happy with this rule and had raised his concerns with the board.

Kohli Sticks to His Decision Despite Requests

The BCCI tried to convince him to reconsider his decision, especially since Kohli is one of the biggest names in world cricket and a major face of the game for fans and broadcasters. However, by Sunday evening, it became clear that Kohli would not change his mind. He made his retirement official through a social media post on Monday morning.

Kohli has always been close to his family and prefers their presence, especially on long tours. With a young daughter at home, the restricted time with family may have played a part in his decision. Though he did play in a Ranji Trophy match after the Australia tour, suggesting retirement wasn’t his first thought, it seems that over the past few months, he had made up his mind. Sources say Kohli had informed chief selector Ajit Agarkar about his plans around six weeks ago.

