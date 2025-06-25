News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
After 28-Ball Century For Titans Legends, AB de Villiers Set To Play For South Africa in July
news

After 28-Ball Century For Titans Legends, AB de Villiers Set To Play For South Africa in July

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 25, 2025
3 min read

AB de Villiers had scored a 28-ball century for Titans Legends in an exhibition match against Bulls Legends earlier this year.

After 28-Ball Century For Titans Legends, AB de Villiers Set To Play For South Africa in July

After shining for Titans Legends in an exhibition match against Bulls Legends, legendary cricketer AB de Villiers will return to represent South Africa in the World Championship of Legends tournament in July.

AB de Villiers will captain South Africa champions in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends. AB de Villiers had retired from all forms of cricket in November 2021, but continues to play the sport casually.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Earlier this year, the 41-year-old turned up for Titans Legends in an exhibition match against Bulls Legends, wherein he scored a 28-ball century that featured as many as 15 sixes.

World Championship of Legends details

Like the first season that was held in 2024, the second season of World Championship of Legends will consist of six teams. They are India Champions, South Africa Champions, Australia Champions, England Champions, West Indies Champions and Pakistan Champions. The tournament will be held across four cities in England which are Birmingham, Northampton, Leeds and Leicester.

ALSO READ:

India Champions won the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends in July 2024 after beating Pakistan Champions in the final. In that match, the Yuvraj Singh-led India champions chased down a target of 157 in 19.1 overs, with Ambati Rayudu (50), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (34) and Yusuf Pathan (30) playing the starring roles.

AB de Villiers’ stellar career

Despite not being able to win any ICC trophies with South Africa, AB de Villiers has enjoyed a stellar international career. AB e Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is and has accumulated 20,014 runs across the three formats combined. He retired from international cricket in 2018. The Pretoria-born cricketer holds the record for the fastest ODI century, having scored a 31-ball ton against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

In the IPL, AB de Villiers played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He played 184 IPL matches across 14 seasons and scored 5162 runs at a strike-rate of 151.68. He registered 40 half-centuries and three centuries, and at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, de Villiers was synonymous for forming outstanding partnerships with Virat Kohli.

In fact, the duo hold the record for the highest-ever partnership in the IPL. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli had forged a 229-run stand for the second wicket during an IPL 2016 game against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AB de Villiers
Cricket
South Africa Champions
World Championship of Legends
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

'Not Test Class': Legendary India Batter Sunil Gavaskar Slams India's Poor Fielding After First Test Defeat Against England

‘Not Test Class’: Legendary India Batter Slams India’s Poor Fielding After First Test Defeat Against England

Five centuries from the Indian batters went in vain as they lost the match by five wickets.
1:57 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shubman Gill, ENG vs IND

‘Kohli Wouldn’t Have…’ – Former India Opener Slams Shubman Gill For Defensive Captaincy That Allowed England To Chase 371 at Headingley

The second Test will begin from July 2nd at Edgbaston.
1:24 pm
Ashish Satyam
KKR Superstar Andre Russell Could Be Back in IPL 2026 Auction Pool Despite Back-To-Back Three-Fors After Batting Returns Plummet in MLC 2025

KKR Superstar Could Be Back in IPL 2026 Auction Pool Despite Back-To-Back Three-Fors After Batting Returns Plummet in MLC 2025

He scored only 167 runs and scalped eight wickets in the IPL 2025.
11:45 am
Sreejita Sen
Delhi Capitals' Backup Player Donovan Ferreira Delivers All-round Masterclass in MLC 2025 to Raise Stocks For IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi Capitals’ Backup Player Delivers All-round Masterclass in MLC 2025 to Raise Stocks For IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 43 runs from 21 balls and registered figures of 1/5 to help Texas Super Kings beat Los Angeles Knight Riders.
11:22 am
Vishnu PN
Rishabh Pant was at his fantastic best again during the first Test against England at Headingley, scoring twin centuries.

Rishabh Pant’s Overseas Test Centuries Hide an Unwanted Pattern That Continued at Headingley vs England

As of now, Pant has six centuries away from home in five matches.
10:24 am
Darpan Jain
Ravindra Jadeja Lambasted By Sanjay Manjrekar After Ordinary Showing on Day 5 of ENG vs IND Headingley Test

Ravindra Jadeja Lambasted By Sanjay Manjrekar After Ordinary Showing on Day 5 of ENG vs IND Headingley Test

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 0/68 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 1/104 in the second innings.
10:03 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.