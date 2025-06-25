After 28-Ball Century For Titans Legends, AB de Villiers Set To Play For South Africa in July

AB de Villiers had scored a 28-ball century for Titans Legends in an exhibition match against Bulls Legends earlier this year.

After shining for Titans Legends in an exhibition match against Bulls Legends, legendary cricketer AB de Villiers will return to represent South Africa in the World Championship of Legends tournament in July.

AB de Villiers will captain South Africa champions in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends. AB de Villiers had retired from all forms of cricket in November 2021, but continues to play the sport casually.

Earlier this year, the 41-year-old turned up for Titans Legends in an exhibition match against Bulls Legends, wherein he scored a 28-ball century that featured as many as 15 sixes.

World Championship of Legends details

Like the first season that was held in 2024, the second season of World Championship of Legends will consist of six teams. They are India Champions, South Africa Champions, Australia Champions, England Champions, West Indies Champions and Pakistan Champions. The tournament will be held across four cities in England which are Birmingham, Northampton, Leeds and Leicester.

India Champions won the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends in July 2024 after beating Pakistan Champions in the final. In that match, the Yuvraj Singh-led India champions chased down a target of 157 in 19.1 overs, with Ambati Rayudu (50), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (34) and Yusuf Pathan (30) playing the starring roles.

AB de Villiers’ stellar career

Despite not being able to win any ICC trophies with South Africa, AB de Villiers has enjoyed a stellar international career. AB e Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is and has accumulated 20,014 runs across the three formats combined. He retired from international cricket in 2018. The Pretoria-born cricketer holds the record for the fastest ODI century, having scored a 31-ball ton against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

In the IPL, AB de Villiers played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He played 184 IPL matches across 14 seasons and scored 5162 runs at a strike-rate of 151.68. He registered 40 half-centuries and three centuries, and at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, de Villiers was synonymous for forming outstanding partnerships with Virat Kohli.

In fact, the duo hold the record for the highest-ever partnership in the IPL. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli had forged a 229-run stand for the second wicket during an IPL 2016 game against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

