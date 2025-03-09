AB de Villiers Returns With A Bang: Smashes 101 off 28 With 15 Sixes in Legends Game

The Proteas even brought up his century in style with a stunning six.

Proteas great AB de Villiers had made a reputation for his wide array of strokes and all-round batting display which popularly earned him the nickname Mr.360. And earlier today, he lived up to the tag once again.

The 41-year-old South African turned back the clock with an explosive performance during an exhibition match in SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Playing for the Titan Legends against the Bulls Legends, the former Rainbow nation cricketer slammed a fiery century in just 28 balls, comprising a staggering 15 maximums.

Interestingly, he even brought his century in style with a stunning six.

Meanwhile AB De villiers doing ABD things…

101 runs in 28 balls

15 Sixes

And it's apt his strike rate is 360 pic.twitter.com/axyQEJduZs — Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) March 9, 2025

AB de Villiers had been an incredible batting force

The 40-year-old had retired from all forms of cricket back in 2021 with his last match coming for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL, he played 184 matches, amassing 5162 runs at an average inching 40 and an impressive strike rate of 151.69. He also has three centuries and 40 fifties to his name while playing for RCB.

For South Africa, he enjoyed an illustrious 15-year-long career after making his debut back in 2003. Apart from breaking multiple records, he amassed a staggering 20k-plus runs across all three formats while wearing the national outfit.

Seven years after his international retirement back in 2018, De Villiers still holds the world record for the fastest ODI hundred, reaching the milestone off 31 balls in a breathtaking innings that included the fastest ODI fifty as well as 16 sixes, also a world record at that time.

