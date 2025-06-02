News
After Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris Also Breaks Babar Azam's Record As T20I Return Looks Impossible for Pakistan Veteran
news

After Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris Also Breaks Babar Azam’s Record As T20I Return Looks Impossible for Pakistan Veteran

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 2 min read

Mohammad Haris achieved the feat during the third T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Sunday.

After Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris Also Breaks Babar Azam's Record As T20I Return Looks Impossible for Pakistan Veteran

Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris broke a notable record of Babar Azam as he slammed a fine unbeaten century to help the Men in Green beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third T20I in Lahore on Sunday.

Mohammad Haris breaks Babar Azam’s record

Mohammad Haris overtook Babar Azam and Ahmed Shehzad as he scored the second-fastest T20I century by a Pakistan batter.

Haris got to his century in just 45 deliveries. Babar Azam had taken 49 balls for his century whereas Ahmed Shehzad only reached the milestone after 58 balls. Hasan Nawaz currently holds the record for the fastest T20I century by a Pakistan batter, having reached the milestone in 44 balls during a match against New Zealand in Auckland earlier this year.

Mohammad Haris’ century also means that a T20I return for Babar Azam also looks difficult. His strike-rate in the shortest format has been often questioned and has been inconsistent.

ALSO READ:

In 2024, the 30-year-old scored 738 runs from 24 T20Is at a strike-rate of 133.21 and an average of 33.54. This also includes six half-centuries.

Pakistan clinch clinical win

Pakistan clinched a clinical seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the third and final T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Lahore. The hosts had won the toss and opted to field first. The Tigers rode on knocks from openers Tanzid Hasan (42) and Parvez Hossain Emon (66) to post a total of 196/6. Bangladesh were also helped by cameos from Litton Das (22), Towhid Hridoy (25) and Jaker Ali (15*) but their total was eventually not enough.

The hosts lost opener Sahibzada Farhan (1) in the first over but Saim Ayub (45) and Mohammad Haris (107) forged a 92-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform for a victory. Hasan Nawaz (26) and skipper Salman Ali Agha (15) played vital cameos to take Pakistan home with 16 balls to spare.

