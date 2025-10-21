Major Setback For Australia As Alyssa Healy Ruled Out Of Clash Against England In Women’s World Cup 2025

The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 294 runs in the tournament so far.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of their next fixture against arch-rivals England, scheduled to be played on October 22. The wicket-keeper batter will not take the field due to a calf injury which she is nursing. Though there is no shortage of quality in the Australian setup, they will miss the services of their skipper in one of the most high-voltage clashes in the campaign.

It is reported that Healy suffered a minor calf strain in the team’s training session on Saturday. In her absence, it is expected that Beth Mooney will take up the role behind the stumps. Moreover, Georgia Voll, a promising batter will most likely full in for Healy at the top of the order. The Aussie skipper will be continuously monitored by the medical staff.

The right-handed aggressive opener has been in fine touch in the campaign, with centuries against both India and Bangladesh. To add to that, Healy has scored 294 runs in the tournament and is the highest run-scorer in the campaign as of now.

Big blow for Australia ahead of their next #CWC25 contest against England.https://t.co/sbiV3rXTES — ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2025

ALSO READ:

More to follow…