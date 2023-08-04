Andy Flower, AB de Villiers rumoured to take up roles as RCB coaching staff

The two big names could be reportedly joining the famed RCB franchise ahead of IPL 2024 as the team rebuilds to try and bag the coveted trophy.

After partying ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), former Zimbabwe batting giant and renowned coach Andy Flower is set to renew his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the head of support staff for the famed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in IPL 2024, stated a report in Cricbuzz.

Flower is "poised" to replace New Zealander Mike Hesson as head coach after the latter's contract with RCB as director of cricket operations runs out on August 31. Former India batter Sanjay Bangar, the RCB head coach, is going to be another big-name absentee from the set-up next summer onwards.

As his contract with the Super Giants expired at the conclusion of the IPL 2023, it is understood, Flower had been in discussions with multiple franchises for his services, including inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the RCB ownership group seems to have offered Flower the best deal.

The RCB fans would have another big cause of optimism and celebrations. According to the Cricbuzz report, "there exists a potential for AB de Villiers, who greatly contributed to the franchise's success, to collaborate with Flower as a mentor, although no official confirmation has been made yet."

Flower, De Villiers to join RCB ahead of IPL 2024?

De Villiers, who had been integral to the RCB set-up until IPL 2021 in playing capacities and has been hinting towards wanting to contribute and be associated with the franchise in some shape or form, is expected to lap up at the opportunity to mentor the set of young batters part of the side. But nothing is formally confirmed along those lines.

Flower, however, seems to be a lock-in at this stage as RCB is learnt to have applied an extensive analytical process behind his appointment. Like they did with Hesson back in 2019, a decision which paved the way for the franchise's three consecutive playoffs stage entries in the Covid era. Sixth place finish in IPL 2023 was RCB's worst finish in the pandemic times.

Like Hesson, Flower enjoys an impressive body of work in leagues across the world, "including the St. Lucia Zouks in the CPL (2020), Multan Sultans in the PSL (2021), and Gulf Giants in the ILT20 (2023)". He was previously the head of English cricket for an elongated successful period and was recently part of Australia's Ashes 2023 campaign as a consultant.

Flower's CV as a coach and involvement with multiple successful teams should revive hopes within the enlarged RCB fanbase as they continue to await the elusive IPL trophy.