Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Timings, Venues, Telecast & Streaming details

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup tournament is set to commence from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will serve as joint hosts for this event. Originally planned for 2021, the Asia Cup 2023 had to be rescheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This edition of the Asia Cup will mark a significant milestone as the first multi-country event of its kind. The tournament's matches will be divided across the venues, with four being held in Pakistan and the remaining nine in Sri Lanka. Kicking off the event will be the match between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Notably, the highly anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 2 in Kandy. Nepal, making its debut, will be the third team in the group alongside India and Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 will feature a Round-robin and knockout format, encompassing a total of 13 matches which will culminate in the Final. The six participating teams will be grouped into two sets of three. The initial stage will involve six group matches, with the top 2 teams advancing from each group to the Super Four round.

In the subsequent Super Four round, six additional matches will take place. Each team will face the remaining three teams, resulting in a total of three matches per team. The top 2 teams in the Super Four points table will then progress to the Final.

The Asia 2023 groups are:

Group A – India, Pakistan and Nepal

Group B – Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2023 schedule:

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan, 3:30 PM IST

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 1 PM IST

September 2: Pakistan vs India, Pallekele, 1 PM IST

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore, 1:30 PM IST

September 4: India vs Nepal, Pallekele, 1 PM IST

September 5: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore, 3:30 PM IST

September 6: A1 vs B2, Lahore, 3:30 PM IST

September 9: B1 vs B2, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 10: A1 vs A2, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 12: A2 vs B1, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 14: A1 vs B1, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 15: A2 vs B2, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 17: TBC vs TBC, Colombo, 2 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE streaming in India and other countries:

In India, the Asia Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will show the Asia Cup 2023 matches live.

In Sri Lanka, SLRC Network and Star Sports will telecast the Asia Cup 2023 matches.

In Afghanistan, the Asia Cup 2023 matches will be shown live on Ariana TV.

In Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 matches will be telecast on Ghazi TV.

In Nepal, Star Sports network will be showing Asia Cup 2023 matches.

Asia Cup 2023 squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling Reserve- Sanju Samson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyib Tahir (travelling reserve).

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Kishor Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Shyam Dhakal.

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Fazalhaq Farooqi

