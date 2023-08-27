"I was taking injections and..." - Shreyas Iyer shares chilling details about his injury ahead of India return

Iyer is making his comeback following an extensive period of injury during which he missed crucial events like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IPL and the WTC Final.

With less than two months remaining until the upcoming ODI World Cup, Team India has received a significant boost with the announcement of Shreyas Iyer's fitness for his return to the national side. The middle-order batter's inclusion in India's squad for the Asia Cup suggests that this core unit is likely to be maintained for the World Cup, according to hints from chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Iyer is making his comeback following an extensive period of injury during which he missed crucial events like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IPL, and the World Test Championship final. He also shared details about the injury that sidelined him since March.

Iyer revealed that he had been dealing with a slip disc issue, which resulted in nerve compression and radiating pain all the way down to his toe. Describing the experience as horrendous, he recounted the excruciating pain that compelled him to resort to injections to continue playing.

"I had this nerve compression. Basically a slip disc, which was compressing the nerve and the pain was going all the way down to the bottom of my tiny toe. It was horrendous at that point of time and I was in excruciating pain," said Iyer in an interview to BCCI.tv.

He further added, “I had this issue for a while but I was taking injections and I was going through various routes to see that I am steady and playing many more matches but it reached a saturation point where I realized that now I have to get a surgery. The physios and the experts told me that it is important that you go under the knife and get this done with.”

Following the surgery, Iyer spent three weeks in London under the observation of medical professionals who monitored his recovery progress before he was transferred to the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He shared that the post-surgery pain persisted for three months before gradually subsiding.

