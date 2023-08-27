WATCH: Johnson Charles almost shatters stumps by his own helmet; avoids jaw-breaking injury

While managing to avoid injury, Charles was in danger of falling victim to a "hit-wicket" dismissal due to his falling helmet colliding with the stumps

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) of 2023 bore witness to an unusual incident involving West Indies batsman Johnson Charles. In a rather comedic turn of events, Charles nearly dislodged his own stumps with his own helmet.

This peculiar episode unfolded when Charles endeavored to loft the ball over his head, but his attempt went awry, causing the ball to strike his chin and propel his helmet off his head, perilously close to interfering with the stumps. Acting swiftly, Charles employed his foot to alter the trajectory of the helmet, thereby averting an unconventional mode of dismissal.

The incident transpired during a CPL match between St. Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders. Representing the St. Lucia Kings, Charles escaped potential injury by a narrow margin, as the ball unexpectedly found his chin instead of sailing over the wicketkeeper's head.

Johnson Charles played a pivotal innings

While managing to avoid injury, Charles was in danger of falling victim to a "hit-wicket" dismissal due to his falling helmet colliding with the stumps. This notable occurrence took place in the 12th over of the innings when Dwayne Bravo delivered a full toss and Charles endeavored to scoop it over the wicketkeeper. Following a brief medical assessment, Charles promptly resumed his innings.



Ultimately, Charles exhibited resilience and went on to score 37 runs from 31 deliveries. His contribution proved instrumental in guiding the St. Lucia Kings to establish a target of 167 runs for the Trinbago Knight Riders. However, the Knight Riders faltered during their pursuit, capitulating at a mere 113 runs within 15 overs.

St. Lucia skipper Faf du Plessis expressed his contentment with the outcome. "Happy with the result. Obviously sad I'm leaving. We felt we should've got more in the first innings. We were just saying to hold the nerve," he said after the game.

