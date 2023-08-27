Ahmedabad frontrunner to host World Cup opening ceremony on October 4; ICC to conduct 'Captains Day'

The eve of the inauguration ceremony will witness plenty of action as six out of the ten competing teams are set to engage in warm-up matches.

The highly anticipated inauguration of the upcoming World Cup is scheduled for October 4 in Ahmedabad. Although the precise venue for this significant event remains undisclosed, the prevailing expectation is that it will unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. This iconic stadium not only has the honor of hosting the opening match on October 5 but also the final on November 19.

In attendance will be members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the executive board of the global cricket governing body, and representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Insider insights into the developments suggest that the inauguration ceremony will be brief yet dazzling, culminating in a cultural extravaganza. The spotlight of the event will shine on all ten captains of the participating teams. During this event, aptly referred to as 'Captains Day,' the ICC will organize a formal briefing session for the skippers.

The event details are currently being kept under wraps

The eve of the inauguration ceremony will witness plenty of action as six out of the ten competing teams are set to engage in warm-up matches. Among these matchups, India will take on the Netherlands, Australia will face Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will compete against Afghanistan.

With the captains expected to arrive in Ahmedabad on the morning of October 4, the evening promises a picturesque photo opportunity that will capture the collective leadership of these cricketing titans.

ALSO READ: 'When the match takes place' - Shadab Khan responds to controversial Agarkar quote on Kohli

The last time the 50-over World Cup was hosted by India, the inauguration ceremony was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. On that occasion, captains were transported to the grounds via elaborately adorned rickshaws, adding a touch of vibrant symbolism to the event. A comparable infusion of color, tradition, and vibrancy is expected at the October 4 ceremony as well, the details of which are being kept confidential.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.