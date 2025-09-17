Asia Cup 2025 Group B Qualification Scenarios: How Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan Can Advance to the Super 4

All eyes are on Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, who each have one match left to decide the group’s outcome.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in a close fight for the two Super 4 spots from Group B in the Asia Cup 2025. Bangladesh staying alive in the race with a narrow 8-run win over Afghanistan on September 16 in Abu Dhabi (BAN 154/5 vs AFG 146 all out). Hong Kong, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the tournament after losing all three of their matches. This result has now set up the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash on September 18 as a do or die contest. With Bangladesh having already completed their three group games, all eyes are on Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, who each have one match left to decide the group’s outcome.

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Points Table

Team Matches Wins Loss No Result Points NRR Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 4 +1.546 Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 -0.270 Afghanistan 2 1 1 0 2 +2.150 Hong Kong 3 0 3 0 0 -2.151

Asia Cup 2025 Group B Qualification Scenarios

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka are currently at the top of Group B with 4 points, having won both their matches so far. Their final group game is against Afghanistan, and a win in that match will officially confirm their place in the Super 4. Their net run rate stands at +1.546, which puts them in a very strong position even if they face a defeat.

For Sri Lanka to qualify:

A win against Afghanistan will take them straight into the Super 4.

Even with a loss, their strong NRR of +1.546 keeps them in a good position to qualify.

The only way they can be knocked out is if they lose by 71 runs or more, or if Afghanistan chase the target with 53 balls or more to spare.

ALSO READ:

Bangladesh

After defeating Afghanistan, Bangladesh have completed their group stage assignments. They ended with two wins and one loss, giving them four points from three matches. With a net run rate of -0.270, their qualification hopes now rest on the outcome of the remaining games.

For Bangladesh to qualify, one of these needs to happen:

Sri Lanka win their match against Afghanistan, or

Sri Lanka lose by less than 71 runs / with more than 53 balls used up while chasing.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan are in a do or die situation. With one win and one loss from their two matches so far, they need to beat Sri Lanka in their final group game to stay in contention. A victory will leave all three teams, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, on four points each, which means the net run rate (NRR) will decide who qualifies for the Super 4. Their current NRR is +2.150. However, if Afghanistan lose, their campaign ends and Sri Lanka will advance along with Bangladesh.

For Afghanistan to Qualify:

Must win vs Sri Lanka.

Remaining Matches in Asia Cup 2025 Group B

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Sept 18.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.