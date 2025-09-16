Ravichandran Ashwin Set For A New Stint In ILT20 2025-2026

After frenzied trade rumours ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, Ravichandran Ashwin bid farewell to the T20 tournament. In his social media post, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder mentioned “a new start,” but left it to interpretation. As per an exclusive interview of ILT20 CEO David White by The Times of India, they are looking to fit the veteran as a player and a coach.

As per the interview, White said, “We’re having very positive conversations with Ashwin, and hopefully we’ll have positive news in the near future. I think we’re very open to anything like that. Not only his playing and coaching, but also his analytical skills. He has his own media company, which he’s working on. He’s a very clever guy. We would welcome all aspects.”

Check Ashwin’s announcement post below.

Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓.



Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

However, an official word by Ashwin or the ILT20 is yet to be released.

The UAE’s franchise-based tournament, which was to be held next year, will begin in December to avoid clashing with the T20 World Cup 2026.

