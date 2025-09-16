News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Ravichandran Ashwin ILT20 Coach
indian-cricket-team

Ravichandran Ashwin Set For A New Stint In ILT20 2025-2026

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 16, 2025
1 min read
Ravichandran Ashwin ILT20 Coach

After frenzied trade rumours ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, Ravichandran Ashwin bid farewell to the T20 tournament. In his social media post, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder mentioned “a new start,” but left it to interpretation. As per an exclusive interview of ILT20 CEO David White by The Times of India, they are looking to fit the veteran as a player and a coach.

As per the interview, White said, “We’re having very positive conversations with Ashwin, and hopefully we’ll have positive news in the near future. I think we’re very open to anything like that. Not only his playing and coaching, but also his analytical skills. He has his own media company, which he’s working on. He’s a very clever guy. We would welcome all aspects.”

Check Ashwin’s announcement post below.

However, an official word by Ashwin or the ILT20 is yet to be released.

The UAE’s franchise-based tournament, which was to be held next year, will begin in December to avoid clashing with the T20 World Cup 2026.

More to follow…

ILT20 2025-26
India
Ravichandran Ashwin
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

Related posts

How India Are Not Maximising Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2025.

How India Are Not Maximising Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2025

India’s current strategy doesn’t allow Jasprit Bumrah to be used optimally.
5:36 pm
Darpan Jain
New Jersey Sponsor For Team India Announced For Approximately INR 4.5 Crore Per Game

New Jersey Sponsor Of Team India Announced For Approximately INR 4.5 Crore Per Game

Dream11 were the previous jersey sponsors for Team India.
5:44 pm
Amogh Bodas
Former India Coach Abhishek Nayar Reveals How Kuldeep Yadav Refined His Skills After Consecutive POTMs in Asia Cup 2025

Former India Coach Reveals How Kuldeep Yadav Refined His Skills After Consecutive POTMs in Asia Cup 2025

He has scalped seven wickets in two Asia Cup 2025 matches.
2:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A Multi-day Matches?

IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A Series?

The two-match series will commence on September 16.
10:32 am
Sreejita Sen
After Pakistan captain, Salman Ali Agha, won the toss, he chose to bat first, a perplexing move, given the conditions during the fixture.

Former Pakistan Pacer Taunts Salman Ali Agha As ‘Einstein’ for Batting First in Asia Cup 2025 Clash Against India

Former Pakistani pacer has mocked Salman for making the wrong decision at the toss.
10:17 am
Darpan Jain
ICC Gives Verdict on PCB’s Demand To Remove IND vs PAK Match Referee After Handshake Saga in Asia Cup 2025

ICC Gives Verdict on PCB’s Demand To Remove IND vs PAK Match Referee After Handshake Saga in Asia Cup 2025

11:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.