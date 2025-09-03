News
ILT20 2025-26 Complete Schedule - Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details Announced
ILT20 2025-26 Complete Schedule – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details Announced

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 3, 2025
4 min read

ILT20 Season 4 will commence on December 2, 2025.

ILT20 2025-26 Complete Schedule - Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details Announced

The International League T20 (ILT20) 2026 is all set to kickoff on December 2, 2025. Six teams will compete in this 20-over tournament, named – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz.

The fourth season of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) premier T20 league will commence with an exciting clash between the reigning champions, Dubai Capitals, and the two-time runners-up, Desert Vipers, at the Dubai International Stadium. After 30 league stage fixtures, the top two teams will play Qualifier 1, and the winner of that clash will directly advance to the Final.

ALSO READ:

The third and fourth-placed sides will clash in the Eliminator, with its winner taking on the losing side of Qualifier 1 on January 2. This fixture’s champions will secure the remaining spot in the summit clash, which is set to take place on January 4, 2026. Three different franchises have won the ILT20 title so far since its inception in 2023. They are — Gulf Giants (2023), MI Emirates (2024) and Dubai Capitals (2025).

ILT20 2025-26 Complete Schedule

DATEMATCHVENUETIME
December 2Dubai Capitals vs Desert VipersDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 3Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersSharjah 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 4Gulf Giants vs MI EmiratesDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 5Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersSharjah 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 6Dubai Capitals vs Gulf GiantsDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 7Sharjah Warriorz vs MI EmiratesSharjah 3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM local time
December 7Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 8Desert Vipers vs Gulf GiantsDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 9MI Emirates vs Desert VipersAbu Dhabi8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 10Gulf Giants vs Sharjah WarriorzDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 11Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI EmiratesAbu Dhabi8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 12Gulf Giants vs Desert VipersDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 13Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai CapitalsAbu Dhabi8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 14MI Emirates vs Sharjah WarriorzAbu Dhabi3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM local time
December 14Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 15Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf GiantsSharjah 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 16Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert VipersAbu Dhabi8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 17Dubai Capitals vs MI EmiratesDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 18Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf GiantsAbu Dhabi8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 19Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai CapitalsSharjah 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 20MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersAbu Dhabi3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM local time
December 20Desert Vipers vs Sharjah WarriorzDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 21Gulf Giants vs Dubai CapitalsSharjah 3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM local time
December 21Desert Vipers vs MI EmiratesDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 22Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah WarriorzAbu Dhabi8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 23MI Emirates vs Gulf GiantsAbu Dhabi8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 24Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah WarriorzDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 26Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert VipersSharjah 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 27MI Emirates vs Dubai CapitalsAbu Dhabi8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 28Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
December 30TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1Abu Dhabi8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
January 1TBC vs TBC, EliminatorDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
January 2TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2Sharjah 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
January 4TBC vs TBC, FinalDubai 8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
Related posts

Why Is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Sri Lanka Playing XI for ZIM vs SL T20Is?

Why Is Wanindu Hasaranga Not in Sri Lanka Playing XI for ZIM vs SL T20Is?

5:05 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Pat Cummins Puts an End to Speculation, Reveals Availability for Ashes 2025 Opener

Pat Cummins Puts an End to Speculation, Reveals Availability for Ashes 2025 Opener

Since coming back to international cricket in 2017, Cummins has been remarkably consistent, missing just two Tests in almost eight years.
3:25 pm
Sagar Paul
Indian vs Pakistan Match tickets Online Asia Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan Match Tickets For Asia Cup 2025: Pricing, How to Buy Online, Platform, and Other Details

3:22 pm
Prasenjiit Dey
INDIA vs UAE Match ticket Asia Cup 2025

How to Buy INDIA vs UAE Match Tickets Online for Asia Cup 2025? Pricing and Other Details Explained

11:48 am
Prasenjiit Dey
AFG vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Pakistan T20I Series in India?

AFG vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan T20I Tri-Series in India?

The final will be played on September 7.
9:56 am
Sreejita Sen
ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series in India?

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I Series in India?

The T20I series will start on September 3.
9:02 am
Sreejita Sen
