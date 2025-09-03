ILT20 2025-26 Complete Schedule – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details Announced

ILT20 Season 4 will commence on December 2, 2025.
The International League T20 (ILT20) 2026 is all set to kickoff on December 2, 2025. Six teams will compete in this 20-over tournament, named – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz.
The fourth season of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) premier T20 league will commence with an exciting clash between the reigning champions, Dubai Capitals, and the two-time runners-up, Desert Vipers, at the Dubai International Stadium. After 30 league stage fixtures, the top two teams will play Qualifier 1, and the winner of that clash will directly advance to the Final.
ALSO READ:
The third and fourth-placed sides will clash in the Eliminator, with its winner taking on the losing side of Qualifier 1 on January 2. This fixture’s champions will secure the remaining spot in the summit clash, which is set to take place on January 4, 2026. Three different franchises have won the ILT20 title so far since its inception in 2023. They are — Gulf Giants (2023), MI Emirates (2024) and Dubai Capitals (2025).
|DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|TIME
|December 2
|Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 3
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Sharjah
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 4
|Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 5
|Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Sharjah
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 6
|Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 7
|Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates
|Sharjah
|3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM local time
|December 7
|Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 8
|Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 9
|MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 10
|Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 11
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 12
|Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 13
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 14
|MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM local time
|December 14
|Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 15
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants
|Sharjah
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 16
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 17
|Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 18
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 19
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals
|Sharjah
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 20
|MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Abu Dhabi
|3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM local time
|December 20
|Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 21
|Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals
|Sharjah
|3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM local time
|December 21
|Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 22
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 23
|MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 24
|Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 26
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers
|Sharjah
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 27
|MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 28
|Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|December 30
|TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|January 1
|TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|January 2
|TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2
|Sharjah
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time
|January 4
|TBC vs TBC, Final
|Dubai
|8:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM local time