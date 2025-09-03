ILT20 2025-26 Complete Schedule – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details Announced

ILT20 Season 4 will commence on December 2, 2025.

The International League T20 (ILT20) 2026 is all set to kickoff on December 2, 2025. Six teams will compete in this 20-over tournament, named – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz.

The fourth season of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) premier T20 league will commence with an exciting clash between the reigning champions, Dubai Capitals, and the two-time runners-up, Desert Vipers, at the Dubai International Stadium. After 30 league stage fixtures, the top two teams will play Qualifier 1, and the winner of that clash will directly advance to the Final.

The third and fourth-placed sides will clash in the Eliminator, with its winner taking on the losing side of Qualifier 1 on January 2. This fixture’s champions will secure the remaining spot in the summit clash, which is set to take place on January 4, 2026. Three different franchises have won the ILT20 title so far since its inception in 2023. They are — Gulf Giants (2023), MI Emirates (2024) and Dubai Capitals (2025).

ILT20 2025-26 Complete Schedule