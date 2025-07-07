News
ILT20 League 2025-26: Full List Players Retained and New Signings Including KKR and RCB Stars
news

ILT20 League 2025-26: Full List Players Retained and New Signings Including KKR and RCB Stars

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 7, 2025
2 min read
ILT20 League 2025-26: Full List Players Retained and New Signings Including KKR and RCB Stars

The upcoming edition of the International League (ILT20 2025-26) is set witness a player auction for the first time. Ahead of that, all the six teams announced their list of retained players and new signings earlier today (July 7). The auction is slated to be held in September, while the season has been brought forward to a December-January window to avoid a cluttered January-February timeline. The season 4 will now start on December 2 with the final being played on January 6.

Under the new auction model, the IILT20 has reduced its team salary cap by 20% for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Each franchise will now have a maximum budget of $2 million for player salaries, a decrease from the $2.5 million limit set during the league’s first three seasons.

ILT20 2025-26 Retained Players

Top Indian Premier League (IPL) stars like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been retained by the Abu Dhabi (ADKR) outfit while defending champions Dubai Capitals (DC) have opted to keep the Sri Lankan duo of Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

  • Alishan Sharafu
  • Andre Russell
  • Charith Asalanka
  • Phil Salt
  • Sunil Narine.

Desert Vipers

  • Dan Lawrence
  • David Payne
  • Khuzaima Bin Tanveer
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Max Holden
  • Sam Curran
  • Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dubai Capitals

  • Dasun Shanaka
  • Dushmantha Chameera
  • Gulbadin Naib
  • Rovmann Powell
  • Shai Hope.

Gulf Giants

  • Aayan Afzal Khan
  • Blessing Muzarabani
  • Gerhard Erasmus
  • James Vince
  • Mark Adair.

MI Emirates

  • AM Ghazanfar
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • Kusal Perera
  • Romario Shepherd
  • Tom Banton
  • Muhammad Waseem.

Sharjah Warriorz

  • Johnson Charles
  • Kusal Mendis
  • Tim Southee
  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

ALSO READ:

ILT20 2025-26 New Signings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Tim David found a new home in Sharjah Warriors while ADKR, who finished last in the six-team league last season, have added more power to their side by pre-signing Gujarat Titans (GT) star Sherfane Rutherford and RCB’s Liam Livingstone. Check below for the team-wise list of new signings.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

  • Alex Hales
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Sherfane Rutherford.

Desert Vipers

  • Andries Gous

Dubai Capitals

  • Luke Wood
  • Waqar Salamkheil
  • Muhammad Jawadullah.

Gulf Giants

  • Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Moeen Ali
  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

MI Emirates

  • Chris Woakes
  • Kamindu Mendis.

Sharjah Warriorz

  • Maheesh Theekshana
  • Sikandar Raza
  • Saurabh Netravalkar
  • Tim David.

Dubai Capitals
ILT20
ILT20 2025-26
ILT20 retention list
KKR
RCB
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

