ILT20 League 2025-26: Full List Players Retained and New Signings Including KKR and RCB Stars

The upcoming edition of the International League (ILT20 2025-26) is set witness a player auction for the first time. Ahead of that, all the six teams announced their list of retained players and new signings earlier today (July 7). The auction is slated to be held in September, while the season has been brought forward to a December-January window to avoid a cluttered January-February timeline. The season 4 will now start on December 2 with the final being played on January 6.

All matches (49) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 98/9 PAL 97/10 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 148/10 ASM-W 154/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 81/3 SK 80/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 160/5 PHL 115/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W 116/9 TKW-W 118/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W 114/2 BUL-W 113/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W – GRC-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG 156/5 LEST 90/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG 113/4 BRBA 112/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG 78/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W 161/6 TYP-W 162/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 210/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W 0/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK 117/10 MMS 118/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK 142/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER 137/6 TAN 135/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN 17/0 ML 109/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

Under the new auction model, the IILT20 has reduced its team salary cap by 20% for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Each franchise will now have a maximum budget of $2 million for player salaries, a decrease from the $2.5 million limit set during the league’s first three seasons.

ILT20 2025-26 Retained Players

Top Indian Premier League (IPL) stars like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been retained by the Abu Dhabi (ADKR) outfit while defending champions Dubai Capitals (DC) have opted to keep the Sri Lankan duo of Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Alishan Sharafu

Andre Russell

Charith Asalanka

Phil Salt

Sunil Narine.

Desert Vipers

Dan Lawrence

David Payne

Khuzaima Bin Tanveer

Lockie Ferguson

Max Holden

Sam Curran

Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dubai Capitals

Dasun Shanaka

Dushmantha Chameera

Gulbadin Naib

Rovmann Powell

Shai Hope.

Gulf Giants

Aayan Afzal Khan

Blessing Muzarabani

Gerhard Erasmus

James Vince

Mark Adair.

MI Emirates

AM Ghazanfar

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kusal Perera

Romario Shepherd

Tom Banton

Muhammad Waseem.

Sharjah Warriorz

Johnson Charles

Kusal Mendis

Tim Southee

Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

ALSO READ:

ILT20 2025-26 New Signings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Tim David found a new home in Sharjah Warriors while ADKR, who finished last in the six-team league last season, have added more power to their side by pre-signing Gujarat Titans (GT) star Sherfane Rutherford and RCB’s Liam Livingstone. Check below for the team-wise list of new signings.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Alex Hales

Liam Livingstone

Sherfane Rutherford.

Desert Vipers

Andries Gous

Dubai Capitals

Luke Wood

Waqar Salamkheil

Muhammad Jawadullah.

Gulf Giants

Azmatullah Omarzai

Moeen Ali

Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

MI Emirates

Chris Woakes

Kamindu Mendis.

Sharjah Warriorz

Maheesh Theekshana

Sikandar Raza

Saurabh Netravalkar

Tim David.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.