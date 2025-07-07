ILT20 League 2025-26: Full List Players Retained and New Signings Including KKR and RCB Stars

The upcoming edition of the International League (ILT20 2025-26) is set witness a player auction for the first time. Ahead of that, all the six teams announced their list of retained players and new signings earlier today (July 7). The auction is slated to be held in September, while the season has been brought forward to a December-January window to avoid a cluttered January-February timeline. The season 4 will now start on December 2 with the final being played on January 6.
Under the new auction model, the IILT20 has reduced its team salary cap by 20% for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Each franchise will now have a maximum budget of $2 million for player salaries, a decrease from the $2.5 million limit set during the league’s first three seasons.
Top Indian Premier League (IPL) stars like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been retained by the Abu Dhabi (ADKR) outfit while defending champions Dubai Capitals (DC) have opted to keep the Sri Lankan duo of Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Tim David found a new home in Sharjah Warriors while ADKR, who finished last in the six-team league last season, have added more power to their side by pre-signing Gujarat Titans (GT) star Sherfane Rutherford and RCB’s Liam Livingstone. Check below for the team-wise list of new signings.
