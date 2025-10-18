AUS vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India’s Tour of Australia 2025 in India?

The Australia vs India white-ball series will begin on October 19.
Australia will host India for an eight-fixture white-ball series, with the first ODI kicking off in Perth on October 19. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real-time will find the AUS vs IND live streaming details here.
The highly anticipated ODI series will mark significant events in Indian cricket. After a seven-month-long gap since the Champions Trophy, the legendary pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action.
Moreover, the series will witness India’s transition in ODIs and a new captain – Shubman Gill. Furthermore, star batter Shreyas Iyer will begin the tour as the ODI vice-captain.
The last time the Men in Blue toured Australia for 50-over matches in 2020, the hosts had claimed the series with a scoreline of 2-1. But India is coming on the back of a scorching-hot form as they are yet to lose an ODI fixture in 2025.
After a 3-0 clean sweep over England at home in February, the side went on to clinch the coveted Champions Trophy silverware with a continued winning streak in the ICC events, since the T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, the hosts will be entering the series after suffering a 1-2 defeat against South Africa.
Details of India’s tour of Australia 2025
Fans in India can watch the AUS vs IND live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).
The AUS vs IND live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).
Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:
AUSTRALIA: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.
INDIA: Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
AUSTRALIA [for first two fixtures]: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.
INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.
The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The match will commence at 9:00 AM IST and 11:30 AM local time.
AUS vs IND live streaming for the 1st ODI will be available on JioHotstar in India.
The live telecast of Australia vs India 1st ODI will be available on Star Sports Network.
Fans can watch India vs Australia live streaming on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK and Willow TV in the USA.
