AUS vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India’s Tour of Australia 2025 in India?

The Australia vs India white-ball series will begin on October 19.

Australia will host India for an eight-fixture white-ball series, with the first ODI kicking off in Perth on October 19. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real-time will find the AUS vs IND live streaming details here.

The highly anticipated ODI series will mark significant events in Indian cricket. After a seven-month-long gap since the Champions Trophy, the legendary pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action.

Moreover, the series will witness India’s transition in ODIs and a new captain – Shubman Gill. Furthermore, star batter Shreyas Iyer will begin the tour as the ODI vice-captain.

The last time the Men in Blue toured Australia for 50-over matches in 2020, the hosts had claimed the series with a scoreline of 2-1. But India is coming on the back of a scorching-hot form as they are yet to lose an ODI fixture in 2025.

After a 3-0 clean sweep over England at home in February, the side went on to clinch the coveted Champions Trophy silverware with a continued winning streak in the ICC events, since the T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, the hosts will be entering the series after suffering a 1-2 defeat against South Africa.

Details of India’s tour of Australia 2025

AUS vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch India’s Tour of Australia 2025 in India?

Fans in India can watch the AUS vs IND live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).

AUS vs IND Live Telecast: Where to Watch India’s Tour of Australia 2025 in India on TV?

The AUS vs IND live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

Australia vs India Live Streaming Details Around the World

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports

Fox Sports, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports UK: Sky Sports and Sky Go

Sky Sports and Sky Go USA: Willow TV

Willow TV New Zealand: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go, and ESPN

Sky Sport Now, Sky Go, and ESPN South Africa: DStv app

AUS vs IND ODI Schedule

1st ODI: October 19, Perth

October 19, Perth 2nd ODI: October 23, Adelaide

October 23, Adelaide 3rd ODI: October 25, Sydney

AUS vs IND T20I Schedule

1st T20I: October 29, Canberra

October 29, Canberra 2nd T20I: October 31, Melbourne

October 31, Melbourne 3rd T20I: November 2, Hobart

November 2, Hobart 4th T20I: November 6, Gold Coast

November 6, Gold Coast 5th T20I: November 8, Brisbane

AUS vs IND ODI Squads

AUSTRALIA: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

INDIA: Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

AUS vs IND T20I Squads

AUSTRALIA [for first two fixtures]: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.

