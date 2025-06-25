News
Australia Set to Tour New Zealand in Build-up to T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule Revealed
news

Australia Set to Tour New Zealand in Build-up to T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 25, 2025
2 min read
Australia Set to Tour New Zealand in Build-up to T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule Revealed

With the next major ICC event set to be the T20 World Cup 2026, the Australian team have set up a short three-match series in the shortest format against neighbours New Zealand in the buildup to the marquee event.

The three games against the Kiwis are a crucial part of the 19 T20Is the Aussies will play before the global event, which is slated to be hosted by Sri Lanka and defending champions India next February-March. In the last edition of the tournament, the Kangaroos failed to qualify for the semis and were knocked out in the Super 8s stage.

It is understood that the squad for the NZ vs AUS T20I series will be disclosed closer to the date.

Australia tour of New Zealand 2025 Schedule

NZ vs AUS 1st T20: October 1; Bay Oval

NZ vs AUS 2nd T20: October 3; Bay Oval

NZ vs AUS 3rd T20: October 4, Bay Oval

ALSO READ:

New Zealand announce schedule for home international summer before T20 World Cup 2026

The Blackcaps, on the other hand, have also announced the home schedule for the summer via an official release on their website. They will host Australia, England and the West Indies in a packed window ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The series against Australia will kickstart their home international season which will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODI games against England between October 18-November 1.

The Kiwis will then host the West Indies for an extensive all-format bilateral series, including five T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests. The short-format games begin from November 5, with the 50-over leg and Tests starting from November 16 and December 6, respectively.

Australia tour of NZ
NZ vs AUS
T20 World Cup 2026
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

