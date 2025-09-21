After Disastrous ODI Debut, England Youngster Takes Another Heavy Beating in IRE vs ENG 3rd T20I

Just a few days ago, he had also got smacked for 76 runs in his debut international match against South Africa.

Coming on the back of a brilliant The Hundred 2025, the young England sensation, Sonny Baker, has failed to carry on the same momentum into his international stint. Just a few days ago, on September 2, the 22-year-old got smacked for 76 runs in his debut international match against South Africa. The pacer also had a similar outing on his T20I debut in the Ireland vs England series decider.

Sonny Baker Concedes Third-most Runs on T20I Debut for England

The bowler has become part of a few unwanted records just after making his first appearances in two of the white-ball formats for England. Previously, Baker went wicketless on his ODI debut in the series-opener against the Proteas at home and conceded runs at an expensive economy rate of 10.85 in his seven overs.

These were the worst figures recorded by an English bowler on his 50-over debut, which led to his exclusion from the playing XI in the following matches of the series. Unfortunately, the youngster witnessed a repeat of that clash when he picked up the ball during the third T20I in Dublin, Ireland. He conceded the third-most runs in (men’s) T20I debut for England after giving away 52 runs at an economy of 13.00 in his four-over quota, without snaring a wicket.

However, the bowler has just had an impressive season in the recently concluded The Hundred 2025. The Manchester Originals player bagged nine wickets in seven matches of the 100-ball tournament, at an economy of 7.68, which also included a hat-trick against the Northern Superchargers. Baker has also claimed 22 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.26 in just seven First-Class matches.

England On Track to Clean Sweep Ireland in Maiden T20I Series

The ongoing three-match series, hosted by Ireland, is the maiden T20 bilateral between the two nations in history. They had first met in a 20-over fixture during the ICC World Twenty20 (T20 World Cup) 2010, which was abandoned due to rain. When these two sides once again clashed after 12 years, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Ireland pipped England by just five runs (in DLS method) to take an early head-to-head lead in the format.

However, coming into this series, England chased down 196 with ease in the first fixture in Malahide to go up by 0-1. The second match was a wash-out without a single delivery bowled due to an extreme downpour. Currently, in the third and final T20I, the visitors are looking set to whitewash Paul Stirling and Co. While chasing a total of 155, England are at 116/3 with Jordan Cox and Tom Banton at the crease. Notably, Jacob Bethell, who made history in the series to become the youngest captain to lead England, was dismissed for an 11-ball 15.

