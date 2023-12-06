BBL 2023-24 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2023-24 LIVE on TV in India, Australia, and Other Locations, Date, Time, Schedule, and Complete Fixtures List

The BBL 2023-24 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels and the live streaming will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website.

The much-awaited 13th edition of Australia’s premier franchise T20 competition, the Big Bash League is almost here. Last season's runners-up Brisbane Heat will play the tournament opener against Melbourne Stars while defending champions and record five-time title-holders Perth Scorchers will start their campaign against Melbourne Renegades.

In a revamped format, the length of the tournament has been shortened to 44 matches from 61 last season. Each team will contest 10 league games while the knockout stage will see the first and second-placed teams meet in the Qualifier, with the winner progressing to the final.

BBL 2023-24 Start Date

The BBL 2023-24 start date has been scheduled for December 7 (Thursday). The Brisbane Heat are scheduled to take on the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba on the opening day.

How many teams are participating in BBL 2023-24 season?

A total of 8 teams will be participating in Big Bash League 2023-24. The teams are - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers

BBL 2023-24 Live Streaming Details: Where can you stream Big Bash League 2023-24 Online in India, Australia and other locations?

The BBL 2023-24 live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

BBL 2023-24 Live Telecast: Where to watch the Big Bash League on TV in India, Australia and other locations?

The BBL 2023-24 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels. According to the official Big Bash League promo, the live telecast of the Australian T20 franchise league can be watched on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Here is the complete BBL 2023-24 Live telecast list for all major locations:

Location Live telecast channels India Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD Australia Fox Sports & Channel 7 United Kingdom Sky Sports, Sky Sports Cricket New Zealand Sky Sports 1 South Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket

BBL 2023-24 Live Score and Ball-by-ball updates

You can follow BBL-2023-24 Live score and ball-by-ball updates for all matches below:

BBL 2023-24 Fixtures: Complete Schedule

The BBL 2023-24 schedule will see the tournament kickoff on December 7 (Thursday) with the Final being played on January 24 (Wednesday). See below for the complete list of BBL 2023-24 fixtures.

Thursday, December 7, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Gabba, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, December 8, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, SCG, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, December 9, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Sunday, December 10, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, GMHBA Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Monday, December 11, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, University of Tasmania Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, December 12, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Manuka Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Wednesday, December 13, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, MCG, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, December 19, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Wednesday, December 20, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Optus Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Thursday, December 21, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Marvel Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, December 22, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, SCG, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, December 23, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Lavington Sports Ground, 3:30 pm local time;

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Blundstone Arena, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, December 26, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, SCG, 6:05 pm local time;

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Optus Stadium, 9:15 pm local time

Wednesday, December 27, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Gabba, 7:15 pm local time

Thursday, December 28, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Blundstone Arena, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, December 29, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Marvel Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, December 30, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Sydney, Showground, 7:15 pm local time

Sunday, December 31, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Monday, January 1, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Blundstone Arena, 4 pm local time;

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Gabba, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, January 2, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades MCG, 7:15 pm local time

Wednesday, January 3, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 6:05 pm local time; Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Optus Stadium, 9:15 pm local time

Thursday, January 4, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Marvel Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, January 5, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Adelaide Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, January 6, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers MCG, 7:15 pm local time

Sunday, January 7, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Gabba, 7:15 pm local time

Monday, January 8, Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Sydney Showground, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, January 9, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Oval, 7:40 pm local time

Wednesday, January 10, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Gabba, 7:40 pm local time

Thursday, January 11, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Blundstone Arena, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, January 12, Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder SCG, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, January 13, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Optus Stadium, 4:15 pm local time; Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Marvel Stadium, 7:30 pm local time

Sunday, January 14, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Manuka Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Monday, January 15, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, MCG, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, January 16, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium, 7:40 pm local time

Wednesday, January 17, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Showground, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, January 19, Qualifier, TBC

Saturday, January 20, Knockout, TBC

Monday, January 22, Challenger, TBC

Wednesday, January 24, Final, TBC

