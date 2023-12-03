BBL 2023-24 Squads: Full List of Players for All teams in Big Bash League 2023/24 season, Start date and Schedule

The Squads for all teams for the BBL 2023-24 season, starting on December 7, have been announced.

The much-anticipated 13th edition of Australia’s premier franchise T20 competition, the Big Bash League is just around the corner. Last year’s runners-up Brisbane Heat will play the tournament opener against Melbourne Stars while defending champions and record five-time title-holders Perth Scorchers will start their campaign against Melbourne Renegades.

Here are the BBL 2023-24 Players List, Big Bash League 2023-24 fixtures and all the details you need to know about the upcoming season.

BBL 2023-24 Start date

The BBL 2023-24 start date has been scheduled for December 7 (Thursday).

Which teams are participating in Big Bash League 2023-24 season?

The teams playing in BBL 2023-24 are: Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers

What is the format of BBL 2023-24?

The BBL 2023-24 has undergone modifications with each team now participating in 10 games following a negotiation between Cricket Australia and broadcasters to condense the competition. Each team will engage with four opponents once and the remaining three opponents twice.

Following the completion of 40 league matches, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. Unlike the previous format of five playoff games, there will now be four playoff games. The top two teams will enjoy two opportunities to reach the final while the third and fourth teams must secure two consecutive victories for a spot in the final.

The teams occupying the top two positions on the points table will face off in the Qualifier for a direct entry into the final. Simultaneously, the Knockout stage will witness a contest between the third and fourth-ranked teams. The loser of the Qualifier will compete against the winner of the Knockout in the Challenger, vying for the other berth in the summit clash.

BBL 2023-24 Squads: Full List of Players for all teams

Several notable players, including Rashid Khan and Harry Brook have opted out of this BBL edition. Rashid Khan's void in the Adelaide Strikers lineup has been filled by David Payne while the Melbourne Strikers have enlisted Liam Dawson, albeit for a limited three-match period, as a replacement for Harry Brook.

This season will see two new captains - Nathan Ellis for the Hobart Hurricanes and Chris Green leading the Sydney Thunder.

Here are the full BBL 2023-24 squads:

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head, Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D’Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne. Coach: Jason Gillespie.

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth. Coach: Wade Seccombe.

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Liam Guthrie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Sam Heazlett. Coach: Adam Griffith.

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Clarke, Harry Dixon. Coach: David Saker.

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell, Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Joel Paris, Nick Larkin, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (for three matches). Coach: Peter Moores.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans. Coach: Adam Voges.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed, Steve Smith. Coach: Greg Shipperd.

Sydney Thunder: Chris Green (c), Cameron Bancroft, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Alex Hales, Zaman Khan. Coach: Trevor Bayliss.

BBL 2023-24 Schedule: Big Bash League 2023-24 Fixtures

The BBL 2023-24 schedule will see the tournament kickoff on December 7 (Thursday) with the Final being played on January 24 (Wednesday).

Thursday, December 7, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Gabba, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, December 8, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, SCG, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, December 9, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Sunday, December 10, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, GMHBA Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Monday, December 11, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, University of Tasmania Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, December 12, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Manuka Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Wednesday, December 13, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, MCG, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, December 19, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Wednesday, December 20, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Optus Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Thursday, December 21, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Marvel Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, December 22, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, SCG, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, December 23, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Lavington Sports Ground, 3:30 pm local time;

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Blundstone Arena, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, December 26, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, SCG, 6:05 pm local time;

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Optus Stadium, 9:15 pm local time

Wednesday, December 27, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Gabba, 7:15 pm local time

Thursday, December 28, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Blundstone Arena, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, December 29, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Marvel Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, December 30, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Sydney, Showground, 7:15 pm local time

Sunday, December 31, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Monday, January 1, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Blundstone Arena, 4 pm local time;

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Gabba, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, January 2, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades MCG, 7:15 pm local time

Wednesday, January 3, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 6:05 pm local time; Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Optus Stadium, 9:15 pm local time

Thursday, January 4, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Marvel Stadium, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, January 5, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Adelaide Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, January 6, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers MCG, 7:15 pm local time

Sunday, January 7, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Gabba, 7:15 pm local time

Monday, January 8, Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Sydney Showground, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, January 9, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Oval, 7:40 pm local time

Wednesday, January 10, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Gabba, 7:40 pm local time

Thursday, January 11, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Blundstone Arena, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, January 12, Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder SCG, 7:15 pm local time

Saturday, January 13, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Optus Stadium, 4:15 pm local time; Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Marvel Stadium, 7:30 pm local time

Sunday, January 14, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Manuka Oval, 7:15 pm local time

Monday, January 15, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, MCG, 7:15 pm local time

Tuesday, January 16, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Optus Stadium, 7:40 pm local time

Wednesday, January 17, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Showground, 7:15 pm local time

Friday, January 19, Qualifier, TBC

Saturday, January 20, Knockout, TBC

Monday, January 22, Challenger, TBC

Wednesday, January 24, Final, TBC

