WPL 2024 Auction Players List and Base Price: Full List of Players Registered for Women's Premier League 2024 Auction

A total of 165 players have registered for WPL 2024 Auction, scheduled to be held on December 9 in Mumbai.

Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, and Shabnim Ismail stand out among the prominent figures in a pool of 165 players set to go under the hammer in the second WPL auction. Noteworthy among the major capped Indian players featured in the final pool are Veda Krishnamurthy, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, and Devika Vaidya.

Thailand batter Natthakan Chantham and USA's Tara Norris are among the 15 players from Associate nations in the auction pool, representing countries such as the Netherlands, Scotland, UAE and Hong Kong. Left-arm seamer Norris was the sole Associate player in the inaugural WPL season, securing seven wickets in five games for Delhi Capitals including the tournament's first five-for.

Five teams have retained a total of 60 players, including 21 international cricketers while 29 players have been released ahead of the retention deadline.

With a substantial purse of 5.5 crore INR after releasing 11 players, Gujarat enters the WPL 2024 auction as the team with the highest remaining purse whereas the defending champions Mumbai Indians, have the smallest purse at 2.1 crore INR.

The first WPL season comprised 22 matches across three venues in Mumbai. The BCCI is currently finalizing dates for the second season, anticipated to take place in February and potentially expanding to multiple cities, with Mumbai and Bengaluru likely to be included.

How many players will go under the hammer in WPL 2024 Auction ?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared that 165 players will be part of the WPL 2024 auction. The auction includes 104 Indian players and 61 overseas cricketers, with 15 representing associate nations. Among the available 30 slots across the five teams, nine are reserved for foreign players.

Where is the WPL 2024 Auction going to be held?

The second Women’s Premier League auction for the upcoming WPL 2024 season will be held in Mumbai.

What is the exact date and time of WPL 2024 Auction?

The second Women’s Premier League auction for the upcoming WPL 2024 season will be held on December 9.

Which Players have registered under the highest base price in WPL 2024 Auction?

Only two players, West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australia’s Kim Garth have enlisted themselves at the highest base price of 50 lakh INR. The Australian duo Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, alongside England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Ismail are grouped in the second-highest category with a base price of INR 40 lakh.

Here is the complete WPL 2024 Auction Players List

Maia Bouchier – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Bharti Fulmali – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Veda Krishnamurthy – India Base Price INR – 30 Lakhs Phoebe Litchfield – Australia Base Price INR – 30 Lakhs Mona Meshram – India Base Price INR – 30 Lakhs Priya Punia – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Punam Raut – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Naomi Stalenberg – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Dani Wyatt – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Chamari Athapaththu – Sri Lanka – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Nadine De Klerk – South Africa – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Deandra Dottin – West Indies – Base Price INR 50 Lakhs Danielle Gibson – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs S. Meghana – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Meghna Singh – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Annabel Sutherland – Australia – Base Price INR 40 Lakhs Devika Vaidya – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Georgia Wareham – Australia – Base Price INR 40 Lakhs Tammy Beaumont – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Bess Heath – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Amy Jones – England – Base Price INR 40 Lakhs Nuzhat Parween – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Sushma Verma – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Simran Bahadur – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Shamilia Connell – West Indies – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Kate Cross – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Kim Garth – Australia – Base Price INR 50 Lakhs Shabnim Ismail – South Africa – Base Price INR 40 Lakhs Lea Tahuhu – New Zealand – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Ekta Bisht – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Preeti Bose – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Alana King – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Inoka Ranaweera – Sri Lanka – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Gouher Sultana – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Amanda-Jade Wellington – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Ridhima Aggarwal – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Jasia Akhter – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Vrinda Dinesh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs G. Divya – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Arushi Goel – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Drishya I V – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Trisha Poojitha – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Simran Shaikh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Sarah Bryce – Scotland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Uma Chetry – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Aparna Mondal – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Theertha Satish – UAE – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Shivali Shinde – India – Base Price INR 20 Lakhs Raghvi Bist – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Nishu Choudhary – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Hurley Gala – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Kashvee Gautam – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Amandeep Kaur – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Poonam Khemnar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Gautami Naik – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Parushi Prabhakar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs S. Sajana – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Saima Thakor – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs G. Trisha – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Haorungbam Chanu – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Aditi Chauhan – India – Base Price INR 20 Lakhs Komalpreet Kour – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Tara Norris – USA – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Rekha Singh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Komal Zanzad – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Amisha Bahukhandi – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Priya Mishra – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Parunika Sisodia – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Sonam Yadav – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Sunanda Yetrekar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Aaliyah Alleyne – West Indies – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Erin Burns – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Nicola Carey – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Prathyusha Challuru – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Alice Davidson Richards – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Chinelle Henry – West Indies – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Mansi Joshi – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Arlene Kelly – Ireland – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Sophie Molineux – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Monica Patel – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Anuja Patil – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Orla Prendergast – Ireland – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Swagatika Rath – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Marufa Akter – Bangladesh – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Lauren Cheatle – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Hannah Rowe – New Zealand – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Soni Yadav – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Kirstie Gordon – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Fran Jonas – New Zealand – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Rabeya Khan – Bangladesh – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Linsey Smith – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs Pranavi Chandra – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Natthakan Chantham – Thailand – Base Price INR 20 Lakhs Dhara Gujjar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Amrita Joseph – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Sterre Kalis – Netherland – Base Price INR 20 Lakhs Shweta Mane – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Aaradhana Bisht – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Kathryn Bryce – Scotland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Darcey Carter – Scotland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Zeal Dmello – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Tess Flintoff – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Suman Gulia – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Mannat Kashyap – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Ashwani Kumari – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Suman Meena – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Kesha Patel – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Pragya Rawat – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Shanu Sen – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Riya Chaudhari – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Shipra Giri – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Vinavi Gurav – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Muskan Malik – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Nicola Hancock – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Millicent Illingworth – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Georgia Prestwidge – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Durgesh Nandani Sahu – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Sophie Day – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Rameshwari Gayakwad – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Fatima Jaffer – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Keerthy James – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Katie Levick – England – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Vaishnave Mahesh – UAE – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Prakashika Naik – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Sahana Pawar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Thipatcha Putthawong – Thailand – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs K. Ramyashri – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Nida Rehman – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Karri Sai Poojitha – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Nisha Saini – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Maya Sonawane – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Sundaresan Anusha – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Keerthana Balakrishnan – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Medhavi Bidhuri – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Neelam Bisht – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Renuka Chaudhari – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Janhvi Kate – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Esha Oza – UAE – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Prema Rawat – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Sayali Satghare – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Heather Siegers – Netherland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Isani Vaghela – USA – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Priti Yadav – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Georgia Adams – England – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Najla C M C – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Archana Devi – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Manpreet Kaur – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Falak Naz – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Paige Scholfield – England – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Anushka Sharma – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Muskan Vasava – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Mithila Vinod – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Courtney Webb – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Iris Zwilling – Netherland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Bhavana Goplani – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Mariko Hill – Hongkong – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Devika K – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Priyanka Koushal – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Babita Meena – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Fritha Morris – England – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Tarannum Pathan – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Robine Rijke – Netherland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Shubha Satheesh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Neetu Singh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs Tanisha Singh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs

