WPL 2024 Auction Players List and Base Price: Full List of Players Registered for Women's Premier League 2024 Auction

A total of 165 players have registered for WPL 2024 Auction, scheduled to be held on December 9 in Mumbai.

 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: Dec 2, 2023, 21:20 IST
Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, and Shabnim Ismail stand out among the prominent figures in a pool of 165 players set to go under the hammer in the second WPL auction. Noteworthy among the major capped Indian players featured in the final pool are Veda Krishnamurthy, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, and Devika Vaidya.

Thailand batter Natthakan Chantham and USA's Tara Norris are among the 15 players from Associate nations in the auction pool, representing countries such as the Netherlands, Scotland, UAE and Hong Kong. Left-arm seamer Norris was the sole Associate player in the inaugural WPL season, securing seven wickets in five games for Delhi Capitals including the tournament's first five-for.

Five teams have retained a total of 60 players, including 21 international cricketers while 29 players have been released ahead of the retention deadline.

With a substantial purse of 5.5 crore INR after releasing 11 players, Gujarat enters the WPL 2024 auction as the team with the highest remaining purse whereas the defending champions Mumbai Indians, have the smallest purse at 2.1 crore INR.

The first WPL season comprised 22 matches across three venues in Mumbai. The BCCI is currently finalizing dates for the second season, anticipated to take place in February and potentially expanding to multiple cities, with Mumbai and Bengaluru likely to be included.

How many players will go under the hammer in WPL 2024 Auction ?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared that 165 players will be part of the WPL 2024 auction. The auction includes 104 Indian players and 61 overseas cricketers, with 15 representing associate nations. Among the available 30 slots across the five teams, nine are reserved for foreign players.

Where is the WPL 2024 Auction going to be held?

The second Women’s Premier League auction for the upcoming WPL 2024 season will be held in Mumbai. 

What is the exact date and time of WPL 2024 Auction?

The second Women’s Premier League auction for the upcoming WPL 2024 season will be held on December 9. 

Which Players have registered under the highest base price in WPL 2024 Auction?

Only two players, West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australia’s Kim Garth have enlisted themselves at the highest base price of 50 lakh INR. The Australian duo Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, alongside England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Ismail are grouped in the second-highest category with a base price of INR 40 lakh.

Here is the complete WPL 2024 Auction Players List

  1. Maia Bouchier – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  2. Bharti Fulmali – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  3. Veda Krishnamurthy – India Base Price INR – 30 Lakhs
  4. Phoebe Litchfield – Australia Base Price INR – 30 Lakhs
  5. Mona Meshram – India Base Price INR – 30 Lakhs
  6. Priya Punia – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  7. Punam Raut – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  8. Naomi Stalenberg – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  9. Dani Wyatt – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  10. Chamari Athapaththu – Sri Lanka – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  11. Nadine De Klerk – South Africa – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  12. Deandra Dottin – West Indies – Base Price INR 50 Lakhs
  13. Danielle Gibson – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  14. S. Meghana – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  15. Meghna Singh – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  16. Annabel Sutherland – Australia – Base Price INR 40 Lakhs
  17. Devika Vaidya – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  18. Georgia Wareham – Australia – Base Price INR 40 Lakhs
  19. Tammy Beaumont – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  20. Bess Heath – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  21. Amy Jones – England – Base Price INR 40 Lakhs
  22. Nuzhat Parween – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  23. Sushma Verma – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  24. Simran Bahadur – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  25. Shamilia Connell – West Indies – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  26. Kate Cross – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  27. Kim Garth – Australia – Base Price INR 50 Lakhs
  28. Shabnim Ismail – South Africa – Base Price INR 40 Lakhs
  29. Lea Tahuhu – New Zealand – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  30. Ekta Bisht – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  31. Preeti Bose – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  32. Alana King – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  33. Inoka Ranaweera – Sri Lanka – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  34. Gouher Sultana – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  35. Amanda-Jade Wellington – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  36. Ridhima Aggarwal – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  37. Jasia Akhter – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  38. Vrinda Dinesh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  39. G. Divya – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  40. Arushi Goel – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  41. Drishya I V – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  42. Trisha Poojitha – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  43. Simran Shaikh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  44. Sarah Bryce – Scotland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  45. Uma Chetry – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  46. Aparna Mondal – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  47. Theertha Satish – UAE – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  48. Shivali Shinde – India – Base Price INR 20 Lakhs
  49. Raghvi Bist – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  50. Nishu Choudhary – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  51. Hurley Gala – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  52. Kashvee Gautam – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  53. Amandeep Kaur – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  54. Poonam Khemnar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  55. Gautami Naik – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  56. Parushi Prabhakar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  57. S. Sajana – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  58. Saima Thakor – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  59. G. Trisha – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  60. Haorungbam Chanu – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  61. Aditi Chauhan – India – Base Price INR 20 Lakhs
  62. Komalpreet Kour – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  63. Tara Norris – USA – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  64. Rekha Singh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  65. Komal Zanzad – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  66. Amisha Bahukhandi – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  67. Priya Mishra – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  68. Parunika Sisodia – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  69. Sonam Yadav – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  70. Sunanda Yetrekar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  71. Aaliyah Alleyne – West Indies – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  72. Erin Burns – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  73. Nicola Carey – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  74. Prathyusha Challuru – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  75. Alice Davidson Richards – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  76. Chinelle Henry – West Indies – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  77. Mansi Joshi – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  78. Arlene Kelly – Ireland – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  79. Sophie Molineux – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  80. Monica Patel – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  81. Anuja Patil – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  82. Orla Prendergast – Ireland – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  83. Swagatika Rath – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  84. Marufa Akter – Bangladesh – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  85. Lauren Cheatle – Australia – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  86. Hannah Rowe – New Zealand – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  87. Soni Yadav – India – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  88. Kirstie Gordon – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  89. Fran Jonas – New Zealand – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  90. Rabeya Khan – Bangladesh – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  91. Linsey Smith – England – Base Price INR 30 Lakhs
  92. Pranavi Chandra – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  93. Natthakan Chantham – Thailand – Base Price INR 20 Lakhs
  94. Dhara Gujjar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  95. Amrita Joseph – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  96. Sterre Kalis – Netherland – Base Price INR 20 Lakhs
  97. Shweta Mane – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  98. Aaradhana Bisht – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  99. Kathryn Bryce – Scotland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  100. Darcey Carter – Scotland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  101. Zeal Dmello – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  102. Tess Flintoff – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  103. Suman Gulia – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  104. Mannat Kashyap – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  105. Ashwani Kumari – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  106. Suman Meena – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  107. Kesha Patel – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  108. Pragya Rawat – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  109. Shanu Sen – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  110. Riya Chaudhari – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  111. Shipra Giri – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  112. Vinavi Gurav – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  113. Muskan Malik – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  114. Nicola Hancock – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  115. Millicent Illingworth – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  116. Georgia Prestwidge – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  117. Durgesh Nandani Sahu – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  118. Sophie Day – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  119. Rameshwari Gayakwad – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  120. Fatima Jaffer – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  121. Keerthy James – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  122. Katie Levick – England – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  123. Vaishnave Mahesh – UAE – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  124. Prakashika Naik – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  125. Sahana Pawar – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  126. Thipatcha Putthawong – Thailand – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  127. K. Ramyashri – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  128. Nida Rehman – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  129. Karri Sai Poojitha – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  130. Nisha Saini – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  131. Maya Sonawane – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  132. Sundaresan Anusha – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  133. Keerthana Balakrishnan – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  134. Medhavi Bidhuri – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  135. Neelam Bisht – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  136. Renuka Chaudhari – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  137. Janhvi Kate – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  138. Esha Oza – UAE – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  139. Prema Rawat – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  140. Sayali Satghare – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  141. Heather Siegers – Netherland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  142. Isani Vaghela – USA – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  143. Priti Yadav – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  144. Georgia Adams – England – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  145. Najla C M C – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  146. Archana Devi – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  147. Manpreet Kaur – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  148. Falak Naz – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  149. Paige Scholfield – England – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  150. Anushka Sharma – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  151. Muskan Vasava – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  152. Mithila Vinod – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  153. Courtney Webb – Australia – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  154. Iris Zwilling – Netherland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  155. Bhavana Goplani – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  156. Mariko Hill – Hongkong – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  157. Devika K – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  158. Priyanka Koushal – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  159. Babita Meena – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  160. Fritha Morris – England – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  161. Tarannum Pathan – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  162. Robine Rijke – Netherland – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  163. Shubha Satheesh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  164. Neetu Singh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs
  165. Tanisha Singh – India – Base Price INR 10 Lakhs

