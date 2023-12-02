IPL 2024 Auction: Full List of Players Available At INR 1 Crore Base Price

Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, and Martin Guptill are some of the major names available at INR 1 crore base price in IPL 2024 Auction.

The registration deadline for the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai closed on December 1. A total of 1,166 players, comprising 830 Indians and 336 overseas players have submitted their registrations. In the coming days, the IPL committee will trim down this list to approximately 350-400 players, who will then be featured in the IPL 2024 auction.

Within the cohort of 830 Indian players, 18 are capped players, including popular names such as Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur. Domestic stars, identified by franchise scouts are also expected to garner attention with the potential for lesser-known players to secure significant bids.

There are a total of 77 slots to be filled, including 30 for overseas players. Given the limited slots available, not all registered players are likely to make the final cut. However, franchises are permitted to express interest in players not initially listed for the IPL 2024 auction.

Sixteen players have kept their base price at INR 1 crore for IPL 2024. Sam Billings, Martin Guptill, and Daryl Mitchell are some of the big hitters on the list.

New Zealand‘s Daryl Mitchell has been in sublime form with the bat in the ODI World Cup, amassing an impressive 552 runs in just nine innings at an average of 69.00 and a formidable strike rate of 111.07. Mitchell’s presence could add stability to the middle order and with his firepower, the Kiwi will certainly be on the radar for a few franchises.

Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Wayne Parnell and Alzarri Joseph are expected to attract interest from the franchises looking for pacers.

Kyle Jamieson showed lots of promise in his debut IPL season in 2021 for RCB. He was then bought by Chennai Super Kings bought him for INR 1 crore in the IPL 2023 auction but missed the season due to a back injury. With the ability to bowl at 140-150 clicks, the Kiwi will be a hot target in the 1 crore price bracket.

Apart from Wayne Parnell, other Proteas players who have decided to keep their base price at 1 crore are Dwaine Pretorius and David Wiese. Several Aussie players like Ashton Agar, D'Arcy Short, Riley Meredith and Ashton Turner have also kept their base price at 2 crore and will hope to get buyers in the auction.

Scheduled for December 19, the IPL 2024 auction will be held in Dubai. Franchises are required to submit their preferences for players before the auction and the final list will be compiled accordingly.

List of Players Available at Base Price INR 1 crore in IPL Auction 2024

Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, David Wiese

