IPL 2024 Auction: Full List of Players Available At INR 1.5 Crore Base Price

The deadline to register for the upcoming IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai concluded on December 1. A total of 1,166 players have registered for the mini-auction, with 830 Indians and 336 overseas players. This list will be chiseled down to around 350-400 by the IPL committee in the coming days and the selected players will be up for grabs at the IPL 2024 auction.

Among the 830 Indian players, 18 are capped players, with the likes of Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur being the popular ones. Several domestic stars will also be on the radar of the franchises, as being directed by their scouts. Expect some unknown faces to fetch whopping amounts.

A total of 77 slots will be filled, with 30 of them being overseas ones. Expect most of the players not to make the cut since the slots are minimal. However, the franchises are told to name any player they are interested in who hasn’t been part of the IPL 2024 auction players list.

Tim Southee and Chris Jordan among the major names Available at INR 1.5 crore base price in IPL 2024 Auction

Twenty foreign cricketers have registered their names in the INR 1.5 crore bracket for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction with no Indians featuring on the list.

The players in the INR 1.5 crore base price category include some heavyweights. Tim Southee, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, and others bring experience and skill to the auction floor. Teams must weigh their options carefully as they navigate this segment of the player pool.

Apart from Southee, other Kiwi players who have decided to keep their base price at 1.5 crore are Jimmy Neesham, Colin Munro and Corey Anderson.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore had to miss the recently concluded World Cup due to injury. However, the spinning all-rounder is expected to start a bidding war with a handful of franchises interested in his services for the upcoming season.

Mohammad Nabi is the only Afghanistan player to keep his base price at 1.5 crore whereas England players like Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills and Phil Salt are also in the same section.

The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19. The venue allotted for the grand event is Dubai. The franchises will have to submit the players they are interested in before the auction, and the final list will be prepared accordingly.

List of Players Available at Base Price INR 1.5 crore in IPL Auction 2024

Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford

