IPL 2024 Auction: Full List of Players Available At INR 2 Crore Base Price

The IPL 2024 auction players list for different price brackets is out, with some of the big stars registering their names. A total of 1,166 players have registered for the mini-auction, with 830 Indians and 336 overseas players. 212 capped and 909 uncapped players are part of the list, which will be trimmed according to the choices made by the ten franchises.

Among the 830 Indian players, 18 are capped players, with the likes of Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur being the popular ones. Several domestic stars will also be on the radar of the franchises, as being directed by their scouts. Expect some unknown faces to fetch whopping amounts.

Recent foreign stars like Travis Head and Rachin Ravindra have drafted their names, while Mitchell Starc is also set to return after a seven-year hiatus. Pat Cummins, Josh Inglis and Daryl Mitchell are among the popular names on the list. Most of them are likely to get sold for a big amount, with the teams spending crores on them.

A total of 77 slots will be filled, with 30 of them being overseas ones. Expect most of the players not to make the cut since the slots are minimal. However, the franchises are told to name any player they are interested in who hasn’t been part of the IPL 2024 auction players list.

Pat Cummins and Shardul Thakur among the major names Available at INR 2 crore base price in IPL 2024 Auction

Among the 18 capped Indian players registered for the IPL 2024 auction, only four have kept their base price at INR 2 crore, with the others sticking at INR 50 Lakhs as they look to get a bid. Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Kedar Jadhav are those four players. They were all released by their franchises ahead of the auction.

The Australia captain, Pat Cummins, and his two other pacer teammates, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, have also kept their base price at INR 2 crore, and they are expected to fetch a good amount, particularly Starc, who has reportedly already been approached by a few franchises. The World Cup star Travis Head and the young sensation Harry Brook, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad despite showing massive trust, are also in the IPL 2024 auction base price of 2 crore category. Several English players like Adil Rashid, Tom Banton, David Willey and Chris Woakes have also kept their base price at 2 crore and will hope to get buyers in the auction.

Mustafizur Rahman is the only Bangladeshi player to keep his base price at INR 2 crore, whereas South African players like Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen and Gerald Coetzee are also in the same section. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Angelo Mathews are the only players from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, respectively, to start at INR 2 crore.

The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19. The venue allotted for the grand event is Dubai. The franchises will have to submit the players they are interested in before the auction, and the final list will be prepared accordingly.

List of Players Available at Base Price INR 2 crore in IPL Auction 2024

Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews

