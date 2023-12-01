IPL 2024 Auction Players List: Travis Head and Rachin Ravindra major names among 1166 registered players

A total of 1,166 have given their name to be auctioned, with 830 being the Indian ones.

The auction for IPL 2024 will take place in Dubai on December 19.

The buzz around the IPL 2024 auction is palpable, with the teams and their fans analysing and discussing combinations and possible targets in the room. There will be plenty of stars up for the sale, making the auction even more intriguing. Expect some big buys from the franchises this time around.

Meanwhile, the list of the players registering for the IPL 2024 auction is out. A total of 1,166 have given their name to be auctioned, with 830 being the Indian ones. The remaining 336 players are overseas.

In the list, 212 are capped and 909 uncapped, while 45 Associate players have also registered for the IPL 2024 auction. The big names like Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Travis Head are part of the list. They are all expected to fetch big bucks.

Among the 830 Indian players, 18 are capped players - Varun Aaron, KS Bharat, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Mavi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Harshal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Barinder Sran, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari, Sandeep Warrier and Umesh Yadav.

Overall, 909 players are uncapped in the registered list. Only Harshal Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav have kept their base price at INR 2 crore, while the others have kept their base price at INR 50 Lakhs. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has not named himself for this year, while the likes of Harry Brook and Adil Rashid are on the registered list.

Rehan Ahmed (Rs 50 lakh), Gus Atkinson (Rs 1 cr), Tom Banton (Rs 2 cr), Sam Billings (Rs 1 cr), Harry Brook (Rs 2 cr), Brydon Carse (Rs 50 lakh), Tom Curran (Rs 1.5 cr), Ben Duckett (Rs 2 cr), George Garton (Rs 50 lakh), Richard Gleeson (Rs 50 lakh), Samuel Hain (Rs 50 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs 1.5 cr), Dawid Malan (Rs 1.5 cr), Tymal Mills (Rs 1.5 cr), Jamie Overton (Rs 2 cr), Ollie Pope (Rs 50 lakh), Adil Rashid (Rs 2 cr), Philip Salt (Rs 1.5 cr), George Scrimshaw (Rs 50 lakh), Olly Stone (Rs 75 lakh), David Willey (Rs 2 cr), Chris Woakes (Rs 2 cr), Luke Wood (Rs 50 lakh) and Mark Adair (Rs 50 lakh) are the top English players.

From Australia, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis and Steven Smith have kept their base price at INR 2 crores. Md Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, and Taskin Ahmed have registered themselves from Bangladesh. Mustafizur Rahman has a base price of INR 2 crores.

77 slots empty for the IPL 2024 auction

The BCCI has asked the franchises to name additional players if they are not part of the registered list. If eligible, they will be included if they are interested. The franchises will also have to name players they are interested in so that a trimmed list can be formed for the event.

The trimmed list is not out yet, but it is expected to come out soon. Expect some familiar names in the list with plenty of rising stars as well.

A total of 77 slots are empty, with 30 of them being overseas for the IPL 2024 auction. It’s worth noting that the retentions and releases were announced last week. The trade window is open till December 12.

The franchises will have a budget of 100 crores, with an additional 5 crores in their purse. The auction for IPL 2024 will take place in Dubai on December 19.

