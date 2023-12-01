'Lost for words' - Fans furious as Salman Butt and Others Accused of Fixing Join Pakistan's Selection Panel

The recent appointments made by the PCB received a lot of flak with the fans taking to social media to voice their concerns.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed former international cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as consultant members to assist Chief Selector Wahab Riaz. The trio will commence their roles in the selection panel immediately and their first assignment is Pakistan's upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on January 12 following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia.

The PCB mentioned that when not involved in selection duties, the trio may be assigned additional tasks, such as conducting skill camps.

Both Akmal and Iftikhar have previous experience in selection responsibilities. Akmal, who represented Pakistan for 15 years before retiring in February, was appointed as the chair of the PCB's Junior Selection Committee earlier this year. He also led an eight-member selection committee responsible for conducting trials for Under-13, Under-16, and Under-19 teams.

Salman Butt to have first-ever official PCB role

However, this marks the first official role for former captain Butt with the PCB since his return from a lengthy ban related to the spot-fixing scandal of 2010. Additionally, Mohammad Hafeez was named team director and will serve as Pakistan's head coach in Australia and New Zealand.

The squad for the three-match Test series in Australia was finalized on November 20. This series will be Shan Masood's debut as Pakistan captain after Babar Azam stepped down from the position in all formats last month.

The decision to appoint the trio of Butt, Kamran and Iftikhar has received a lot of flak with the fans taking to social media to voice their concerns. Check some of the reactions below. Check some of the reactions below.

Salman butt orchestrated the biggest fixing scandal in cricket's history, Wahab Riaz was seen taking a jacket full of cash from a bookie, Kamran Akmal was questioned for throwing infamous sydney game. All of them will be selecting Pakistan's team now. Lost for words. — Hassan (@Gotoxytop2) December 1, 2023

What type of consulting they will offer?



Spot Fixing Consultancy? https://t.co/k8RDWDyiqC — Ammar (@AmmarAshraf) December 1, 2023

Sad to see PCB forgetting to add that Mr Butt was caught red handed being a sell out as Captain and was banned from the game!



No morality left in this country! https://t.co/AO8JPbEjBA pic.twitter.com/PsuUr4xEkN — 10 Hag Stan ( also a stan for aesthetic batsmen ) (@rah_fez) December 1, 2023

Rest in peace PCB — Mr Zia (@iammrzia) December 1, 2023

